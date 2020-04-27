Kody Brown Snubs Meri on 30th Anniversary; Can These Two Break Up Already??

Despite living through a global pandemic, Kody Brown and Christine Brown celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in early April.

Christine bragged to Us Weekly in an interview about their socially-distant "Home Depot date" and then "we made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games."

Sounds like a somewhat enjoyable time.

We bring this up to now bring the following up by contrast:

Kody Brown and Meri Brown got married in April 21, 1990.

However, they did not celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in any way, shape or form... at least not as far as we can tell.

Kody didn't acknowledge the occasion on Twitter or Instagram, while may have thrown some shade at her husband on the latter platform.

On the anniversary date itself, Meri shared the snapshot above of herself and her adorable canine, simply writing as a caption:

Puppy life.... Can it get any better??

One might think, yes, it could get better if you were in a happy marriage for three decades with the man of your dreams.

But it's extremely clear at this point that Meri is not.

At this point, loyal Sister Wives fans/viewers are well aware that Meri and Kody's relationship is basically over.

We're not even the ones stating that or speculating in wild fashion.

On one of the final Sister Wives episodes of this past seasoon, Meri said the marriage was dead.

No, really.

"The relationship between he and I is gone, it's dead, it's over," Brown told a therapist, while Kody did little on this same episodee to shoot down this nootion.

"Meri and I had a very fast courtship. I didn't know who I was marrying," Kody came right out and said on air.

He then trashed Meri for always playing the victim and expressed regret for ever becoming her husband.

Meri and Kody, of course, are not legally wed. They got divorced years ago so that Kody could get married to fourth wife Robyn and adopt her children.

The romance has been on the rocks -- to put it mildly -- ever since.

It remains unclear just why Meri hasn't officially left the relationship, but let's be honest: She pretty much has.

She spends next to no time with Kody any longer and is essentially just his co-star on Sister Wives when new episodes are filmed.

We'd be truly stunned if there's anything intimate between the pair; they must simply agree to act that way, to some extent, when the cameras are rolling.

Again, don't take our word for it. Consider some of Meri's recent social media messages...

You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens, Meri wrote this year on Instagram.

Then there was this one:

Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light. – Brené Brown.

And this one:

Remember to take care of yourself. You can’t pour from an empty cup.

Truth be told, if Meri is just using Kody for his fame and his television show connections and is making money off him as a result... good for her, you know?

We just hope she really is happy.

Because she deserves better than Kody Brown.

Almost any woman on Earth deserves better than Kody Brown.