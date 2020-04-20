Kody Brown: Is He Really the Most Hated Person on Reality TV?

In the wake of Sister Wives wrapping up Season 14 last Sunday night, many observers are now asking many pertinent questions related to this franchise.

Will it come back for another season? Will any of the spouses finally up and leave Kody Brown?

And also: Could Kody be the most disliked person on all of reality television?

Anyone who tuned in for almost any of the Sister Wives episodes that aired in 2020 don't need to wonder why this question is being posed.

On a weekly basis over the past few months, Kody has gotten into it with all four of his better halves, dismissing their concerns about building one huge home for the entire family -- and generally coming across like a giant A-Hole.

Heck, even Kody himself has acknowledged this.

Brown has simply offered up some excuses for why he sucked so much this season.

Still, this doesn't change the fact that Kody made Christine cry this season and just said some flat-out cruel things about Meri and their marriage.

Such as?

Kody told a therapist -- WHILE MERI WAS SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO HIM! -- that he regrets ever having become her husband.

This relationship in particular has been rocky (at best) and unhealthy (at worst) for well over a year now, a fact not lost on Sister Wives fans across the country.

A short while ago, one of these fans replied to a photo of Kody on Instagram by absolutely tearing into the veteran star.

In response to Kody smiling into the camera outside of a pizza restaurant, this critic wrote the following:

No man of God could ever talk about and humiliate their wife the way you did about Meri. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Your ego has completely overtaken you and it is quickly turning you into one of the most hated people on reality television -- but maybe that's your goal?

Hey, maybe. They often say that any publicity is good publicity, right?

But this is actually a decent question:

Who is Kody's competition for least-liked person on reality television?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on Jersey Shore has often come across like a violent drunk who occasionally puts his young daughter in danger.

Kailyn Lowry is now pregnant with her fourth child, by a baby daddy against whom she has a restraining order, and is endlessly judged by Teen Mom fans around the globe.

Basically every member of the Duggar Family comes under constant scrutiny -- but the ones who currently appear on Counting On are likely the last polarizing of this large bunch.

Peter Weber was considered a very boring and irritating Bachelor this past season, too, let's not forget about him.

And then there's Kody.

Your opinion of him may depend on whether you think he's uniquely sexist and selfish... or if Polygamy itself is inherently sexist and all men at the center of it are therefore self-centered and misogynist.

The important thing here, however, is for everyone to agree that Kody Brown simply sucks.

Like, a lot.