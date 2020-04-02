Kim Kardashian: Quarantine SUCKS! I Have to Cook and Clean!

In some ways, the coronavirus is a lot like the Kim Kardashian sex tape.

They both spread worldwide way faster than anyone could have imagined, and they both made old people want to lock he doors and never again set foot outside.

On top of that, it seems that Kim's not a big fan of either phenomenon.

The mother of four appeared on The View this week (via webcam, of course), and she confirmed what we've long suspected:

It turns out that being cooped up with a bunch of kids ain't easy, even with the benefits of millions of dollars and vast acreage.

Somewhat straining the limits of believability, Kim revealed that she's been spending most of her time in quarantine "doing laundry and cooking."

We believe the cooking part, because whipping up a meal is a top-notch boredom cure.

But frankly, we're having a hard time imagining Kim folding a pile of Kanye's unmentionables.

The point is, Kim is feeling the effects of isolation just like the rest of us.

In fact, she says she's been so busy with household chores that she's neglected her usual beauty regimen.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup!” Kim said.

After the chores are done, the Kardashian-Wests like to engage in some “family bonding” time — which has thus far included “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

“We’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” Kim said.

“I actually love that time. … It’s so much fun. … I love all the family bonding stuff.”

As for being separated from the rest of her family, Kim says been struggling mightily.

“It’s been really hard,” the 39-year-old said.

“We do Zoom dinners where we all will make our plate and then get on and talk. We’re all on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging,” she added.

“Our kids haven’t seen each other, the cousins haven’t played together.”

Kim conceded that Kylie had come over that morning to do her makeup, but she claimed that the Kards have otherwise been extremely strict about their social distancing.

“We really are respecting the rules and do what we gotta do to help fight this virus,” she said.

Fortunately, the pandemic hasn't interrupted Kim's humanitarian efforts.

In fact, it seems she's doubling down to help provide some relief during these troubled times.

Kim's been working with Baby2Baby, a non-profit that provides children living in poverty.

“For the longest time I’ve worked with them, donating diapers and strollers and tons of baby stuff I’ve had throughout the years,” Mrs. Kardashian-West said on The View.

“To know that they are going to be really helping families during this time really is important to me," she added.

"I really want to give me. I’m grateful that SKIMS has that opportunity to be able to help me and do that.”

Kim added that phase two of her plan involves repurposing her shapewear's production equipment so that she can provide much-needed personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

“We have five factories, all in different countries, and we’ve been exploring that — of how to make medical grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals,” she said.

“I’ve been working with our partners in other companies that have donated masks. We’ve been working with our fragrance company to get sanitizer made, so that is a huge shift in what we do and we’re so happy seeing some good information that we’re going to be able to help out.”

We're guessing the folks who used to deride Kim as nothing more than a sex tape star are awfully quiet these days.