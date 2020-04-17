Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: Give Me Some Sperm, Dude!

As previously reported, Khloe Kardashian watched the Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere with Tristan Thompson.

Talk about awkward, right?

Actually... wrong!

On Thursday night's new episode of this beloved E! reality show, we were treated to some real awkardness -- when Khloe asked Tristan Thompson for some sperm!

The veteran reality star FaceTimed her cheating baby daddy on the installment, as they discussed whether or not to get rid of some of their daughter's old toys.

“What happens if we have another girl?” Tristan asked Khloe. “We have to buy it all over again.”

“Who is having another girl with you?” Kardashian replied.

“Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” the basketball player responded.

And it turned out, a second child was something Kardashian had already put some serious thought toward. How could she not, you know?

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she said. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

“We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode,” she added, laughing and reiterating what we said above:

“So awkward.”

Despite Thompson having lied and cheated on multiple occasion, there has been talk of him and Khloe having another kid together.

They've remained on pretty strong terms, considering how overtly and how rudely Tristan screwed Kardashian over a couple years ago, sleeping with other women while she was pregnant with their little girl.

And yet:

While another child might be in the distant future, Kardashian was faced with a more pressing issue on this episode:

How to share custody of True during Thompson’s basketball season.

“To co-parent is a different beast,” the mother of one said while talking to her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out. You get territorial, like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’"

Previously, Khloe split her time between Los Angeles and Ohio to spend time with Thompson during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season.

But that was back when they were an actual couple.

“This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically I go back and forth to Cleveland,” she explained on air.

“He really misses True, and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next. I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland.

"I’ve been avoiding this conversation," she continued, proving to be a very thoughtful co-parent.

Kardashian was especially anxious about the idea of sending young True on a plane to Cleveland without her.

“Honestly and truthfully, I want us to have a peaceful friendship,” Khloe said, admirably.

“Tristan has been really consistent and present, and that’s great. I just haven’t even thought of this part yet. I’m not going, which is fine, but … does that mean I have to send True there by herself?”

It's a real quandary.

“Co-parenting is hard, I mean you have to also respect both parents,” Khloe added.

“I’m sure he won’t do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that not fair to True to not see her dad? That’s going to be a long however many months.”

After pondering the options, Khloe chose to fly to Cleveland with her daughter to get her settled ... prior to coming back to Los Angeles and leaving her kid with her dad.

“I know she’s in the best hands, it’s just a big step,” said Kardashian. “I feel really good that I get to make sure … that she’s comfortable.”

Kardashian was also impressed with how prepared her ex was for the visit.

“Tristan is asking all the right questions, he’s being super attentive,” she said.

“That makes me feel a lot better about everything. The anxiety I felt about sending True to Cleveland was definitely a buildup that I created on my own.”

This episode was filmed many months ago, of course.

Fast forward to the present and we guess there's one tiny silver lining for Khloe to this whole Covid-19 outbreak:

It has prompted the suspension of the professional basketball season.

She doesn't need to worry about making these types of co-parenting decisions again for a long time.