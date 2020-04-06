Kenya Moore: Marc Daly Hid His Whole LIFE From Me!

It has been bittersweet watching Kenya Moore's marriage fall apart, and that was before cheating allegations surfaced.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies got word that Marc was a cheater, and Kenya admitted that Marc hid aspects of himself from her.

NeNe Leakes is no stranger to schadenfreude, and she was practically vibrating with glee as news surfaced about Kenya's husband.

Speaking to Tanya Sam and Porsha Williams, she showed both women a blog post.

"Listen, I was just reading on my [phone] over here and Kenya and her estranged husband, he’s had multiple affairs," NeNe announced.

Clearly, she -- perhaps as much as Tanya -- felt that Kenya's "Cookie Lady" rumor-spreading had come back to bite.

Now, Kenya did apologize to Tanya -- weeks later -- but that's not the sort of thing that is easily forgotten.

"Maybe it was the Cookie Lady and [Kenya] was confused where the origin of that story came from?" she joked.

"It’s very ironic how Kenya would bring the Cookie Lady to face off with Tanya and you’ve got your own cheating mess to deal with," NeNe remarked.

Speaking to the camera, NeNe continued: "Tanya, go find the lady and sit her right in the front of Kenya!"

Now, Porsha dismissed the cheating news as bogus.

NeNe countered that one never truly knows -- some reports are mistaken, but others turn out to be right on the money.

Last year, Kenya herself shot down cheating rumors, claiming that it was not one of her issues.

But even she had to admit on the episode that Marc was not the prince charming for whom she had hoped.

Kenya Moore stopped short of backing up the claims that Marc was a no-good dirty cheater on the episode.

But she did express: "I just feel like there’s always been this block up of him not letting me completely into his life."

“It’s just a lot of things," she added.

Kenya admitted: "I felt like I was in the dark about it."

"There’s a large part of him, or the relationship, that I was never privy to,” Kenya confessed.

“For example," she revealed. "I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father."

While that is a sensible precaution if your significant other has cut themselves off from abusive relatives, that's usually a huge red flag.

"And if you don’t know everything about this person’s life," Kenya reasoned, "you’re not being let in."

"it’s just been very difficult," Kenya lamented.

"I want to be happy, and I could have been happy in my marriage," she explained.

But Kenya added that she could only have been happy "if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well.”

Marc was miserable, and while he clearly deserves to be unhappy, that effing sucked for Kenya, too.

“One of my issues with him is like, not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines," Kenya admitted.

Some people would end a relationship if that happened even once. (Me, I'm some people.)

"I’m like, I know it’s not me," she affirmed.

Kenya emphasized: "I know how hard I’ve fought for this marriage."

"I stopped caring about my feelings," Kenya expressed.

She shared that "all I was doing was trying to be everything he wanted me to be."

That is a classic sign of emotional abuse, by the way.

Kenya caught herself trying to rearrange her entire being to please him.

In contrast, someone who loved Kenya would never demand that she stop being herself, and they'd care about her happiness, too.

"And," Kenya continued, she wanted to "work through everything as best I could to keep my family together."

“I have to do what’s best for [my daughter]," she expressed.

Tragically, Kenya admitted: "I don’t even care about me."