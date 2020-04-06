Kendra Caldwell Claims Her Place as the Most Popular Duggar In-Law

We probably don't need to tell you that most members of the Duggar family like to exercise strict control over their public image.

But for all of their effort, the Duggars can't control every aspect of their relationship with their fanbase, and sometimes, they're blindsided by a truly unexpected development.

Take the sudden popularity of Kendra Caldwell, for example.

Fans have long been of the opinion that Kendra and Joseph Duggar are the happiest couple the family has yet produced.

Still, just a few months ago, Kendra was an ancillary Counting On character married to one of the less-famous Duggars.

These days, she's a certified fan favorite.

So what happened?

Well, it's tough to say.

We're sure the Duggars welcome the positive attention -- especially amid all the bad press surrounding the Derick Dillard vs. Jim Bob feud -- but it looks as though they didn't plan this is one.

Sometimes, fans just respond to favorably to qualities that can be hard to come by in the world of reality television.

In this case, it seems they're drawn to Kendra's positivity and authenticity.

The combination is crucial, because her bubbly personality could easily come off as grating if there were any phoniness to it.

And we think it's safe to say she wouldn't have climbed the ladder so quickly if she were an authetic sad sack (although personally, we think the show would benefit from a moody Duggar or two).

Kendra is a bit more unpolished than the rest of the Duggar clan, and viewers seem to like that.

Whereas most of the family has been famous for the past decade, Kendra is the humble daughter of a preacher who had never been in friont of a television camera prior to the start of her courtship with Joseph.

These days, of course, she's highly visible, and fans enjoy watching her every move.

While she probably found the shift jarring at first, Kendra seems to have adapted easily to her new role.

Of course, the transition to fame is always easier when the vast majority of the attention you receive from the public is positive.

One need only to look at Kendra's latest Instagram photo (above) for evidence of just how beloved Joe's wife is these days.

“Wow Kendra you look amazing are u losing weight?” reads one comment.

"You look so happy and are thriving. So glad you’re taking to motherhood so well. It suits you and your babies are precious and happy," reads another.

Kendra's ascendancy comes at a time when many of her sisters-in-law are in open rebellion against Jim Bob.

With all she has going for her these days, you can bet Kendra won't be joining the resistance anytime soon.