Kendall Jenner: Banging Jordyn Woods' Ex Devin Booker! In Full Control of Cooch!

Well, it looks like the romantic situation within the Kardashian clan just got even more vageuly incestuous.

And the Kar-Jenners and their inner circle continue to draw from the same talent pool - namely, the NBA.

Several media outlets reported this week that Kendall Jenner is involved in a relationship with Phoenix Suns forward Devin Booker.

There are some lingering questions about how this came to pass with the entire country under quarantine, but we'll get to that later.

If we've learned anything from our years covering celebrity gossip it's that stars follow a different set of rules than the rest of us.

Anyway, TMZ was the first to report on the relationship.

The website noted that Kendall was spotted hopping out of Booker's Maybach Benz for a bathroom break during a recent road trip to Sedona.

(It appears that the couple was just driving for the sake of it and did not have a destination in mind ... must be nice.)

Then it got even more interesting. The 24-year-old model later confirmed the "relationship" - or at least the friends with benefits situation - and did so in response to a nasty tweet.

The trash-talker tweeted, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

Along with a GIF of three men tossing a toddler between them. Harsh.

"Maybe she [was] passing them around," a Kendall defender replied.

That's when the model herself chimed in.

"They act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch," Jenner quipped in a NSFW tweet of her own.

"lmfao tweet of the year." Kylie Jenner chimed in.

The tweet seems to be a response to the fact that Kendall dated Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers previously.

Booker, meanwhile, dated none other than Jordyn Woods.

Yes, THE Jordyn Woods who, of course, was Kylie's best friend until she was caught hooking up with Tristan Thompson.

Yes, the forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers who fathered a daughter with the Jenners' half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

Super weird. As for how Kendall and Devin got together?

"Devin is a friend and is part of a small group," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines."

"They took a road trip for some much-needed air"

Put another way, mega-rich people have continued sort of quarantining but mostly doing whatever they want amid all of this.

But hey, at least when they broke quarantine, they did so to form a couple as lanky and good-looking as Kendall and Devin.

Can't hate the players, or the game, really.