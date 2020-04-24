Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Rob Emerges From Hiding! Acts Like a Dad!

These days, we're all holed up inside, avoiding contact with other human beings.

And for once, Rob Kardashian can accurately claim he was ahead of the trend.

As you're probably aware, Rob has been in hiding for years now.

Like a clout-hungry groundhog, he briefly emerges from time to time when he has a project to promote, but it's only a matter of time before he sees his shadow and burrows back into his weed lair for six more weeks of social distancing.

So it came as quite a shock to fans when Rob made a surprise appearance on Thursday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yes, Rob put on his formal Dodgers hat and threw a birthday party for daughter Dream.

The party had a Trolls theme, and we're sure it's purely coincidental that the episode airs just as a new Trolls movie is released on streaming services.

"I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," Kris Jenner said in a confessional.

"He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute."

But there was drama, as Kim was not thrilled with the idea of hosting a post-party dinner for Corey Gamble, who apparently shares a birthday with Dream.

"That's gonna make it look like we're not trying to celebrate on his birthday," Kim said.

The matter was settled with a trip to Napa, as is so often the case in Kardashian Land.

Also making her return to the show that made her family famous was Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney's fight with Kim understandably left her a bit shell-shocked, and she decided to keep her distance for a couple weeks.

But in the end, she wasn't able to keep away from the spotlight nearly as long as Rob.

"Now I'm filming, maybe like, two days a week because I don't want to be in a toxic environment," Kourtney told the camera.

"I just feel so much better giving my focus and attention to my kids and to Poosh and things that I'm excited about."

You know Kim was considering dealing out another ass-whupping to keep Kourt from hogging the screentime.

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe was considering her options with regard to making a little sibling for True.

She had already decided to freeze her eggs, but was considering using a sperm donor to make embryos -- and naturally, True's father was the first person on her mind.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," she said in a confessional.

"But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

"I'm open to doing that and down for doing that," Tristan told Khloe on a FaceTime call.

"At the end of the day, I want you to feel...whatever's going to make you feel comfortable. And also feel safest and everything like that. That's what I'm on board with."

"I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I," Khloe explained later.

"But I really think I'll feel a lot better knowing, 'Okay, I have five embryos in a freezer. If I want to use them, I have them there.'"

Meanwhile, Kim continued to fight for justice for unfairly convicted inmates, this time focusing her attention sentenced to death for a crime he may not have committed.

"The courts have issued an indefinite stay of execution," she explained.

"They will then move the decision of what's gonna happen with Rodney's case to the lower appeals court and it'll either mean that they'll entirely throw out the case or they'll issue him a new trial. Either one is great news."

Yes, folks, the coronavirus has catapulted us into a bizarro universe in which Rob Kardashian is a trend-setter, and actual drama takes place on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

These are strange times, indeed!