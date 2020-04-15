Kara Keough Receives Outpouring of Real Housewives Support in Wake of Tragic Newborn Death

As previously reported in awful detail, Kara Keough has suffered a true personal tragedy.

The daughter of Jeana Keough, an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, lost her newborn son, McCoy just minutes after he was born on April 6.

Kara discussed the nightmare in a heart-shattering Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am," she wrote.

"Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

"He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Kara, who shares a four-year old daughter with husband Kylie, added:

"I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: 'Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them.

"May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude.

"May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero.

"May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."

The reveal has been met with shock and sorrow across the Internet, most notably from those close to Bravo and/or the Real Housewives franchise.

"I can’t stop crying since hearing the news this morning,” fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote, for example, adding:

“Our hearts just break for you guys. We will remain in constant and deliberate prayer for you and your whole family during this unimaginable loss."

Andy Cohen also chimed in as follows: “Sending love and prayers to your family."

Various other former RHOC cast members also jumped in to offer the grieving mother their condolences, such as Vicki Gunvalson, Jo De La Rosa and Lauri Peterson.

De La Rosa: Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this. I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again.

Peterson: So so sorry to hear about your loss Kara. can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child! What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way!

Gunvalson: Bless you, Kyle, Decker and your family. I am so sorry honey.

On Wednesday morning, meanwhile, Kara's brother, Shane Keough shared a photo of McCoy's nursery, as well as a moving tribute to his nephew.

"Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior's gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them.

"May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude," he wrote.

"May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact...that he was an answered prayer...that he was a hero."

Amen, right?

We share every sentiment above and we continue to keep Kara Keough and her family in our thoughts.

May McCoy rest in peace.