Kailyn Lowry to Baby Daddy Critics: You're All So Stupid!

Kailyn Lowry knows what many people out there think of her.

And the Teen Mom 2 star wants most of these people to now know what she thinks of them.

And it boils down to this...

... you're all such idiots!

The veteran MTV personality has faced her fair share of criticism since announcing to the world that she was pregnant once again.

Not just because this will be her fourth baby by the age of 28 -- but because it will be her second as a result of unprotected sex with Chris Lopez... someone who seems so shady that Lowry herself took out an order of protection against him.

This order was actually in place when Lowry got impregnated by Lopez a few months ago.

Which is just... wow, right?

So, yes, Lowry understands that many critics out there may question her decision-making.

But Kailyn is clearly growing sick of the backlash.

“I accept my stupidity here,” Kailyn recently told her Instagram followers, adding: "Can y’all let it go now?”

As you might expect, however, the answer is no. People cannot let it go. Not now or, probably ever.

The latest Lowry drama transpired this week when the mom of three retweeted a post reading:

“Dads be like ‘go help [your] mom.’ Bro, go help your wife.”

This seemed to be a critique of lazy fathers who don't help out in any way as a parent, telling their children instead to assist their mom with whatever needs assistance.

Adding her own commentary, Lowry wrote:

“Don’t know what that is, never experienced that … just know millions have it.”

In response, the troll replied, “stop having babies with dirtbags and maybe it will happen?”

“Maybe I’ll have parents of my own if I stop having babies with dirtbags? LMAO interesting theory," Lowry scoffed in reply.

To be frank, this is one of the least sensical exchanges we've witnessed when it comes to Kailyn and her haters.

Lowry at least appears to be standing up for her taste in men, which actually wasn't that questionable before she met Chris.

Should she have had kids with Jo Rivera and/or Javi Marroquin? That question can be left up for debate.

But both those guys have mostly stepped up and seem like mostly responsible fathers.

As for how Lowry is feeling these days?

“Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks today! He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound,” Lowry recently said, elaborating as follows:

“This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies.

"Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice.”

The Coffee Convos podcast cohost went on to write/ask:

“I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish. If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?"

Lowry did at least receive some helpful responses to this question.

So it's nice to know that not everyone out there is a hater, you know?