Kailyn Lowry Shares Ultrasound Photo, Major Pregnancy Update

Kailyn Lowry is more than halfway home, you guys.

Or, to be more specific, Kailyn Lowry is more than halfway home to bringing her next baby home.

The veteran MTV personality is expecting her fourth child (her second by seemingly awful occasional lover Chris Lopez) and just shared a pretty huge update about the experience on Instagram.

In this post, Lowry first published an ultrasound photo...

... and also related one of her worries about giving birth amid the current social distancing efforts around the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice," Lowry explained to followers.

She also explained why she was going to doctor appointments -- and why they weren't always of the regular, check-up variety.

"Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks Today!" she wrote, adding:

"He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound.

"This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies."

For those wondering, according to the Internet:

An anterior placenta is when the placenta attaches to the front wall of the uterus. This is a normal place for the placenta to implant and develop, but there are a few things to be aware of if you have one.

Lowry is a mother to sons Issac, Lincoln and Lux -- but she delivered each one naturally.

That is to say, she's always had "smooth labor and deliveries," to quote a Tweet Kailyn sent on Tuesday.

This time around, however?

"I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish. If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?" she asked to conclude her latest Instagram caption.

And some fans responded.

"Inducing sucks. I was induced at 8am didnt deliver until 9:36pm that evening. But everyone is different. Good luck," one person shared in response to her question.

Lowry's most recent update comes approximately two months after she originally shared that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

The polarizing star has received plenty of backlash ever since, with some critics even thinking she gets paid -- yes, PAID! -- to get pregnant because it keeps happening so often.

It hasn't exactly helped Kailyn's cause, or earned her any sympathy, that this is her second kid with Lopez.

Not when you considering how much Lopez appears to suck.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote as a caption to a photo this year that included Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

To confirmt the news, she added:

"I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.

'This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

The Pothead Haircare creator has since said she “no contact” with Lopez and is ready to “raise another baby on [her] own,

“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids," she previously told Us Weekly, reaching out to fans in this interview and concluding:

'Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes.

"Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."