Kailyn Lowry "Deeply Saddened" by Nude Maternity Photo Leak

Kailyn Lowry has issued a blistering statement in the midst of a new and unfortunate scandal.

This time, however, the Teen Mom 2 star isn't to blame.

On Thursday, someone seemingly hacked into Lowry's social media account and/or cell phone and leaked a naked maternity snapshot of the MTV personality online.

No, we're not about to share it here.

But we are gonna share Kailyn's response.

Can anyone blame her for being this outraged?

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the 28-year old wrote on Instagram last night.

She continued;

“To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement.

"I had no plans to release this photograph.”

“I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it,” Lowry concluded. “Thank you.”

Kailyn, of course, is pregnant with her fourth child.

It's her second child with Chris Lopez, someone against whom Kailyn has an order of protection and someone Kailyn herself trashed as a dead father when it came to their first kid together, a son named Lux.

As a result, Lowry has been slammed all over the place by judgmental trolls.

Could one of these haters have done the hack?

Could it have been someone critical of Kailyn's anti-vaccination stance?

Heck, could it have been Lopez himself? That guy does seem to suck a whole lot.

We simply don't know -- and, to be frank, we'll likely never know.

Last month, you might recall, the expecting mother of three was criticized after she traveled to Iceland -- while the coronavirus pandemic was starting to gain momentum -- and then shared her own naked maternity photo online.

While she was standing alongside a horse.

“Trolls don’t even know they’re getting hits of dopamine when they attack other people online,” Lowry clapped back after garnering backlash for the photo below, adding at the time.:

“‘They feel powerful when they make someone else feel pain.”

For the record, meanwhile, stop what you're thinking right now:

The answer is no.

Kailyn is NOT a hypocrite because she released this X-rated image a few weeks ago and now someone else has released this new picture to the Internet.

It's a question of choice and an issue over someone invading Lowry's privacy by exposing her, in unwanted fashion, to the world.

In this case, thankfully, most followers appear to be on Lowry's side.

“Must be awful to be in the public eye and have personal pictures leaked! And I know before anyone says that she’s on a reality show and that she chose to be in the public eye, but there has to be a line drawn!” one person noted.

“I’ve taken L after L all 2020,” Lowry wrote later in another tweet.

This doesn't mean she isn't excited for the new baby, however.

Lowry announced she was having another kid back in February.

“We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” the podcast host wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.”

Then, on February 14, Kailyn elaborated as follows:

“Things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did + my anxiety is through the roof.

"I’m scared of doing anything wrong.”

For the record, Lowry has also made it clear that Lopez won't play a role in this child's life, either.

“I accept my stupidity here,” she told followers a short while ago about getting knocked up again by Lopez.

“But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?”

Sadly, as this incident appears to be prove, it doesn't seem like some folks can.

Pretty sad, isn't it?