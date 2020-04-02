Kailyn Lowry: I Will NEVER Get My Kids Vaccinated Against Coronavirus!

As we're sure you're aware, the Covid-19 death toll is still climbing at an exponential rate as billions of people shelter in place to minimize the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

But believe it or not, even as one of the worst public health crises in human history threatens to overwhelm our healthcare system, some folks are still more frightened of the cure than the disease.

If you're a Teen Mom 2 fan, you probably already know that Kailyn Lowry is an anti-vaxxer.

It's disappointing, as such a stance is not only ignorant, but dangerous, as well -- and Kail previously seemed to be among the brightest stars in the TM franchise.

But it's one thing to talk about devastating contagious illnesses in the abstract; it's quite another when they're knocking on every American's door.

Surely, in the midst of a global pandemic, Kail has taken some time to re-think her opposition to vaccinations ... right?

Sadly, that doesn't appear to be the case.

A coronavirus vaccine has not been developed yet, but scientists and world leaders are in agreement that as soon we have one, it should be made available to every man, woman, and child in order to eradicate this potentially deadly illness.

But shockingly, Lowry revealed today that she'll pass on the life-saving vaccine, and she won't allow her children to partake, either.

“I’m curious Kail, when a vaccine for this virus is made will you or the kids get one?” a Twitter follower asked Kail today.

Kail first revealed her anti-vaxx stance on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, while discussing her youngest son, Lux.

“[He] is 18 months and he is not vaccinated. He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him,” she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

Her remarks prompted an immediate backlash from fans, many of whom declared themselves former fans.

“My problem isn’t with your choice to not vaccinate, it’s that you’re endorsing false information about vaccines and autism on your podcast that reaches many young women and mothers, wrote one Twitter user.

"Netflix documentaries and google are not reliable sources for medical info,”

“I just hope that when people say they’ve ‘done research’ that they mean clinical trials and not mommy blogs," another follower commented.

"There are more dangerous chemicals in a chicken nugget than a vaccine."

In order to gauge the validity of Kail's stance the folks at Hollywood Life spoke with Dr. Arielle Ornstein, MD at Northeast Medical Group Pediatrics in Rye Brook, New York.

"Illnesses such as pertussis or whooping cough, tetanus, pneumococcal disease, polio or measles can be deadly," Dr. Ornstein stated.

"Additionally, unvaccinated children may expose siblings, friends and other children that cannot otherwise be vaccinated.”

Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and she says she intends to stand firm in her anti-vaccination stance.

That's certainly her right, but if she continues to put other children in peril by ignoring the advice of the medical community, she'll likely experience a precipitous decline in her popularity.