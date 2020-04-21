Julianne Hough: Bracing For Divorce From Brooks Laich?!

We've known for months that Julianne Hough has been experiencing some difficulties in her marriage to Brooks Laich.

Back in January, Hough stopped wearing her wedding ring, and she and her retired NHL player husband have chosen to quarantine in separate states.

And if Laich was hoping that the end of social-distancing would mean a renewal of Hough's affections, he was likely disappointed by her latest social media posts.

First, Hough posted a dance video in her Instagram Story and declared that she was attempting to rid herself of "stagnant energy."

The following day, she posted a quote that read simply, “Never betray yourself to be loyal to others."

Hough didn't mention Laich by name, but it's not hard to see why fans jumped to the conclusion that she was referring to her estranged husband.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Julianne and Brooks “are not doing well” in their three-year marriage.

Back in 2019, a separate source told the tabloid that Hough and Laich were “having problems," adding that “everyone knows something is up.”

It was around this time that Hough revealed that she's "not straight" with regard to her sexuality.

However, she noted that she'd shared that revelation with her husband prior to going public, and he had been completely supportive.

Shortly thereafter, Laich expressed an interest in exploring his own sexuality and shedding superficial notions about himself and the labels that have defined his life.

“I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing," Laich said at the time.

"Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc.,” he added.

“Though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020, I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life.”

Despite the fact that Hough and Laich appear to be headed in different directions, insiders insist that both parties are still hoping to work things out.

“At the end of the day, they love each other and are still together,” one insider tells Us.

We wish Julianne and Brooks all the best.

After all, sometimes absence really does make the heart grow fonder.