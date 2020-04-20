Josh Duggar: Preparing for Return to the Spotlight?

You might need to ready yourselves, members of Duggar Nation.

Josh Duggar may soon be returning to a small screen near you.

Because a network is actually thinking of hiring the admitted child molester for some role on some upcoming reality show?

Thankfully, no. Think ... smaller screens than that.

The Internet is sort of abuzz with chatter of Josh becoming more of an online presence than ever before.

This chatter is due to something his wife, Anna, recently said on social media. Allow us to explain, okay?

As you may or may not know, plenty of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's children have their own YouTube channels.

Jessa Duggar, for example, often posts tutorials to her page; giving lessons on everything from cleaning up her home to cutting her kids’ hair.

More recently, Jessa came under some fire for posting an hour-long video on her account that simply gushed and gushed and gushed over her polarizing father.

It's hard not to assume that Jim Bob put his daughter up to this task.

Then there's Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, whoo also have a channel and who used it just a few weeks ago to announce they were expecting a baby.

For her part, Jill Duggar also creates content on YouTube, typically sharing videos showing oof her date nights with husband Derick and/or spending time at home with her children.

But Anna and Josh?

They don't have a YouTube channel of their own... right?

Wrong, apparently.

In light of so many of her in-laws uploading their own videos (and getting paid for it? Maybe? Unless Jim Bob steals all the profits?), Anna was asked on Instagram recently about the whereabouts of her personal YouTube page.

“Our family has one… we haven’t posted anything in years," she replied.

Interesting, huh?

And potentially both intriguing and troubling, we'd say.

You see, there's been talk of late that Counting On may be canceled.

Consider what a Reddit user wrote about the subject just a few days ago:

Counting On hasn’t been renewed for another season yet, and I think it’s because it has been replaced first by Instagram and now by YouTube.

Why on earth would anyone want to watch the show with its boring interviews and snail pace when they could see real life updates on YouTube?

Everything on the show is old news anyway because of Instagram and tabloids, now the show won’t even get to show special footage.

If this is the case, and if the Duggars really do lose their main source of revenue and publicity, couldn't you see Jim Bob pressuring all his kids to up their YouTube presence to make sure the family stays relevant?

This could include Josh, who has scarcely been heard of in years.

He confessed in 2015, of course, to molesting his own sisters and also to being unfaithful to his wife.

He may be facing new criminal charges and he's basically the most hated person in the history of reality television.

However... people love to hate on the Internet, you know?

And it's a tragic reality that a YouTube channel that features Josh may very well garner a greal deal of subscribers and page views, even if just for users to leave cruel comments.

Those cruel comments would still add up and still help pay the bills, though.

And, with six kids at home and no series on which to star, Josh and Anna do have many bills to pay.

Stay tuned, you guys.