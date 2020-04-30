Jon Gosselin to Kate Gosselin: Get a Job! Aren't You a Nurse? Go Fight Covid-19!

Kate Gosselin is no longer allowed to exploit her children for money. In fact, she is under investigation for breaking child labor laws.

Jon has been saying that she needs to get a real job like he did. Since she's a registered nurse, he says, there is no time like the present.

Jon Gosselin gave an interview to The Sun where he talks very frankly about what his ex-wife has been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have no idea what she’s doing for work,” he admits.

“I mean you think -- as she claims she has her nursing license -- that she’d be on the front line," Jon expresses.

"That would be a good idea," he opines. "Just saying."

Jon himself works as an IT specialist for a hospital, providing critical technical support to buildings where lives depend upon tech working.

Though he expressed uncertainty about whether Kate is actually still registered as a nurse, The Sun confirms that her nursing credentials are "active."

They are, however, set to expire in late 2021.

Between now and then, it sounds like there are a lot of things that Kate could be doing between now and then to help those in need.

"When you see nurses and doctors like Colleen, it’s a calling … it’s like this inner thing,” Jon characterizes.

He is referring to Colleen Conrad, his girlfriend, who is a mental health practitioner.

“Or even our [Chief Medical Officer] here," he notes, "she’s like, ‘I got sick and I can’t wait to go back to work.’"

"Because she’s devoted to her patients," Jon explains.

"And then," Jon contrasts, "you [have people who] talk, like my ex wife: ‘Well I was a nurse and this and that.’"

"So there’s people that talk about it," he explains, "and then there’s people that talk about it and actually do it."

"So if I can call her out right now: If you say you’re this person, then why aren’t you doing something,?" Jon asks.

“There’s people dying who need nurses," he acknowledges. "They need people on the frontline."

Jon isn't suggesting that Kate should be doing anything that countless others have not been doing for weeks and months.

He points out that retired healthcare professionals have been returning to hospitals “with no [Personal Protective Equipment] or nothing."

Jon observes that some have focused on "just being next to people dying in the hospital.”

Tens of thousands have already died in the US alone, and too many of them have passed away alone, with loved ones forbidden from being with them.

Jon praises Colleen for being “on the front lines every day.”

While Jon's IT work does not have him interact with patients directly, he often goes into clinical settings and potentially infected rooms.

As far as he is concerned, it's part of the job.

Jon explains that he has a matter-of-fact approach do doing that job that doesn't slow him down.

"Maybe I touch keyboards that might be infected," Jon acknowledges. "I just put my hand sanitizer on and put a mask on."

“It is what it is," he states. "It’s your job, you got to do what you gotta do."

That's not a cavalier attitude, but a realistic one.

Sometimes, you have to acknowledge the risks in order to properly mitigate them.

Jon is not playing fast and loose with the safety of his kids, Hannah and Collin, who live with him.

In fact, he reveals that Colleen actually purchased a tent in case one of them becomes infected and needs to isolate from the rest of the household.

If you're sharing a house or especially a bathroom with an infected person, then you are almost guaranteed to become infected yourself.

By his reasoning, Kate could be doing something similar if nursing were really her "calling."