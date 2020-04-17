Johnny Depp: Amber Heard & the Coronavirus Are BOTH Evil!

Millions of Americans are closing out their fourth week of coronavirus-induced isolation this week, and for many, there's still no end in sight.

But hey, at least you can take comfort in the fact that celebrities are just as bored and miserable as the rest of us!

Case in point: Johnny Depp joined Instagram this week.

Now, if any 56-year-old joined Instagram in the midst of global lockdown, we'd chalk it up to cabin fever.

But when someone who guards their privacy as jealously as Depp not only opens an account but announces his presence with an 8-minute video, it's safe to assume our nation's celebrities are wasting away from lack of attention.

Yes, Depp became the 80 bajillionth public figure to address a quarantined nation from his mansion this week.

To be fair, he has a new project to promote -- a single he recorded with famed guitarist Jeff Beck -- but his message was mostly boilerplate "flatten the curve" stuff.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives," Depp told the camera.

He went on to mourn the impact of the "terrible global pandemic" that's claimed nearly 150,000 lives.

"Some, far too many, are living on the streets with no protection, no shelter, no option of self-isolating at all," Depp noted.

"So, I feel we need to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times, for those we love," the actor continued.

"We need to make the most of this time by being close to those we love."

From there, Johnny went on to thank his fans "for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years," adding that he was "touched beyond words" by their loyalty.

While that does seem to be a reference to his never-ending legal battle with Amber Heard, Depp never mentions his ex-wife by name in the clip.

On that front, the dueling exes have been forced into an uneasy truce, as their trial -- like everything else in the world -- has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

And with all this unexpected time to prepare, you can bet that the legal teams for both parties will come out of the gate with more wild accusations.

The latest pre-'rona developments had Depp claiming in a videotaped deposition that Heard nearly killed him when she sliced off his finger during one of their fights.

In case you needed a reminder of how insane this civil trial has become, that claim came just days after Depp's allegation that Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk.

Look, it's up to you if you want to follow the guy on Instagram or not, but you know we're just days away from a late night drunken tirade, and you might want a front-row seat for that.

Just sayin'.