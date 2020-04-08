Joe Exotic: I Have PROOF Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband!

There are two questions on the minds of American these days:

Will we ever be able to go outside again -- and did Carole Baskin actually feed her husband to tigers?

It's a testament to the insanity of 2020, that neither of those were queries would have made the slightest bit of sense two months ago, but now, it seems you can't go on social media without witnessing the never-ending search for answers.

Sadly, it might be quite some time before we're able to solve the big mysteries surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

But new information regarding the allegations surrounding Carole and her cool cats and kittens might be headed our way very soon.

Investigation Discovery announced this week that the network is launching what it describes as the “definitive sequel” to the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

Now, it's not uncommon for bottom-feeding basic cable networks to piggy-back on the success of a popular series.

This is a particularly common practice with non-fictional narratives, as someone else's true story can never be your intellectual property, and thus, the filmmakers are unable to prevent this act of virtual theft.

But the ID series contains a twist.

Instead of attempting to show both sides of the story like Tiger King, Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will focus entirely on Joe's perspective.

And even though the subject of the doc is currently behind bars on murder for hire charges, the filmmakers claim to have new information, provided by Mr. Exotic himself, concerning the wild accusations against Baskin.

A press release issued Tuesday claims that the show will focus on "the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now:

"Although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?”

Like a hard-boiled detective in a noir mystery that's been stuffed with tigers and meth-addled rednecks, the release goes on to say:

“No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

Needless to say, that's quite a titillating teaser -- and the fresh Exotic v Baskin content couldn't come at a better time.

A new episode of Tiger King is reportedly coming soon, but it hasn't happened yet.

And the 34 million who watched the original series in its first 10 days of release are chomping at the bit for more info.

And ID's basically requires nothing in the way of promotions, and the stars of the Netflix series are still everywhere you look these days.

Authorities recently re-opened the investigation into Baskin and her husband's disappearance.

So if ID really has new evidence, well ... this could be the victory Joe Exotic has spent the past decade fighting for.

Although it's worth noting that another embarrassing defeat seems more likely.