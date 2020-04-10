Jinger Duggar Mom-Shamed by Fans: Is Felicity in Danger?

Earlier this week, Jinger Duggar was mom-shamed over whether she was or was not following coronavirus advisories correctly.

Now, fans think that she is endangering little Felicity much more directly, and are taking her to task for it.

"Our little social butterfly always loves a good chat with a friend," Jinger captions the photo that you are about to see.

"In these days of social distancing," she pleads, "let’s not forget to pick up the phone and call a loved one."

In the photo, Felicity looks absolutely adorable as she holds an old-timey, corded phone (what is this, 1998?).

But the eyes of followers were drawn to something much more dangerous than the coiled cord of a phone.

If you're as eagle-eyed as these folks, you probably spied the electrical outlet on the wall.

Felicity is almost two, and two-year-olds are naturally curious.

Does the electrical outlet present a potentially lethal hazard when uncovered?

Scores of followers and other commenters certainly think so.

"Cute! but cover the Wall Sockets please!" begged one follower, who followed up.

"I'm not parenting..just giving a suggestion, don't want her hurt," the commenter explained.

"I i guess i have to clarify to make sure she blocks her cords in her house," the fan added.

"I knew someone who bit it, and was electrocuted, needing plastic surgery at a young age," they concluded. "I don't trust any toddler near one."

"My baby is 6mths and i just bought plug covers," another comment not-so-subtly hinted.

Another wrote that they "knew the wall plug comments were coming as soon as I saw the pic. Mind your business [people], mind yo business."

"She's in a hotel people," a comment reasoned. "She's not going to carry wall socket covers and baby proof everywhere she goes."

That same fan asked others to "Give this girl a damn break."

Just for frame of reference, I didn't have outlet covers on walls when I was a baby.

My mother simply explained to me the danger by the time that I was old enough to walk, and I did not touch them.

My parents got outlet covers for both of my younger sisters, which was probably wise as they were more rambunctious.

But are these critics -- and my parents -- correct at seeing these as a necessity?

After seeing Jinger get absolutely hammered as if she had attached Felicity to a kite and sent her into the air during a thunderstorm, I did some research.

First, electrical injuries do happen, but are extremely rare in children ages 17 and under.

Second, fatal domestic electrical injuries are also very uncommon.

They can happen, of course, but ... do socket protectors really work?

In fact, during a clinical study, it was found that most children between ages 2-4 can remove an outlet cover quickly.

Even the most stubborn outlet covers can be pried off in under 40 seconds, on average.

As a result, there is some concern that plastic protectors on wall sockets may actually make homes more dangerous.

The reasoning is that they may give parents a false sense of security and safety.

But, again, Jinger was in a hotel.

That's why there was a phone with a physical cord.

Most people no longer have landline phones at all, let alone ones with cords.