Jinger Duggar: Dropping Hints That She's Pregnant With Baby #2?!

From a young age, women in the Duggar family are taught that procreation is their primary reason for being.

Many fans of the family have adopted this attitude, and it often manifests as an unhealthy obsession with the uteruses of Jim Bob's daughters.

The latest Duggar to have her midsection scrutinized at every turn is 26-year-old Jinger.

The mother of one posted the above photo on Instagram earlier this week.

"Does anyone else love walking in the rain? There's something about it that's just very calming to me," she captioned the pic.

"Of course, it's always better when you're sharing the walk with someone you hold very dear to your heart."

As you can see, Jinger is wearing a long coat -- exactly the sort of thing one might put on for a stroll on a cool, rainy day.

But since her fans have babies on the brain at all times, the comments on this pic are loaded with speculation that Jinger is hiding a baby bump.

"Are you by chance, pregnant?" one fans asked outright.

"I'm wondering the same thing," another replied, adding, "I’m sure they understand we are coming from a place of love and excitement as fans of theirs."

Hmm ... this person gets some credit for at least considering the fact that such remarks could be deeply hurtful to Jinger.

But she loses those points by immediately absolving herself of any wrongdoing.

To be fair, this is not the first recent clue that Jinger might be expecting.

Fans believe Jinger first hinted that she's pregnant with baby number two in a post from last month in which she used the hashtag #healthyfitpregnancy.

Fortunately, if Jinger is actually knocked up, fans won't have to wait much longer for confirmation.

Duggar women generally don't keep such news under their hats (or their long jackets, as the case may be) for very long.

Of course, not all of the comments had to do with Jinger's alleged bump concealment.

For weeks now, Jinger has been getting mom-shamed as a result of accusations that she's failing to take the necessary precautions to protect herself and her family from the coronavirus.

"Love the rain but where is your baby and don't you need masks just worried," one fan commented.

"I love this! Always curious though, who takes these couple pics on social media?" another wrote.

We have to admit -- those are actually good questions!

Someone took that pic, and someone is babysitting little Felicity, and we hope they're both wearing masks!