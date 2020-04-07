Jim Bob Duggar Snubs Grandson Amid Feud With Derick Dillard

So much for Jim Bob Duggar being the bigger man, we guess.

Amid a seemingly never-ending feud with Derick Dillard, the family patriarch appeared to have snubbed his very own grandson this week, refusing to celebrate little Israel's latest birthday.

Here is what we know:

On Monday, April 6, Dillard and Jill Duggar's son turned five years old.

Because nearly every community in the country is shut down and residents are being forced to shelter at home while they remain six feet away from each other, the parents couldn't really throw a typical party for their child.

How did they try to make up for it?

"Although the current state with Coronavirus has changed our plans, we are counting our blessings and trying to make lemonades from lemons..." wrote the reality star to open a message on Instagram.

Added Jill:

"We decorated the house after the boys went to bed last night and they were so excited this morning!

"We did a special birthday breakfast and are planning a drive this afternoon to say hey to friends from our car before we make our way to Derick’s mom and stepdad’s for a simple celebration in their front yard (keeping our distance)."

Elsewhere, as you can see below in a sort of heartbreaking photo, Michelle Duggar stopped by to wave to her grandson.

She was unable to actually get any closer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which at least some Duggars acknowledge is real.

You can see who is NOT included in this picture, though, right?

Jim Bob.

We can't state this for certain, but one has to assume he didn't make an appearance at Jill and Derick's house because Dillard has been slamming Jim Bob pretty hard for months now.

The main topic of contention for Dillard has been how Jim Bob allegedly controlled every aspect of his kids' lives while they filmed 19 Kids and Counting.

In an interview with YouTube Channel Without a Crystal Ball, for example, Dillard claimed the following:

“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events -- our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births -- not by our own choice.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble..

"Your family relationships are affected to this extent that you are on board with the family business."

Indeed, Dillard seriously hates Jim Bob.

Would the grandfather really snub is his own five-year old grandkid just to spite Derick, however?

Is that really something he seems capable of and/or something he'd be williing to do, simply because he's mad at the child's dad these days?

We'll save you the time of analyzing and wondering and trying to answer this question.

We're talking about Jim Bob Duggar. The answer is yes.

Thankfully, Israel appears to be unfazed by the absence of his relative.

Concluded Jill on Instagram last night:

Israel has loved getting to spread out his birthday over several days since gifts have been coming in the mail from family during #socialdistancing and is being a great sport about the non-traditional celebration.

We’re so blessed to still be able to show him how special he is. We love you Israel