Jill Duggar Gets Emotional While Buying Quarantine Supplies

At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, you've probably been forced to venture out and procure provisions at least once.

And even though you knew what to expect -- nervous people in face masks keeping a safe six-foot distance from one another -- you might still have been thrown for a loop by your first experience of a world that's been completely transformed.

Well, you're not alone.

Jill Duggar made a solo pandemic shopping excursion this week, and it seems the sight of empty streets and fearful shoppers had quite an impact on her.

In fact, the experience was so emotional that Jill found herself making an unexpected purchase that serves a symbol of her hope for the future.

“Got out yesterday to grab a few things BY MYSELF for the first time since this whole #coronaviruspandemic thing and came home with this tree hanging out my window," she captioned the photo below.

“I don’t like to think of myself as an emotional purchaser, but I have to say there was something therapeutic & satisfying about getting a tree," Jill added.

"Anybody with me? Have you made some out of the ordinary purchases recently?" she asked her followers.

“…now I’m off to plant the tree…and hopefully keep it alive. lol.”

Jill concluded on a hopeful, jocular note, but we don't think she was kidding when she described her shopping experience as unexpectedly emotional.

Fans have accused the Duggars of ignoring safety guidelines put in place by the CDC and refusing to observe social distancing guidelines.

But those allegations have mostly been directed at Jim Bob.

The Duggar patriarch appears to believe that the coronavirus is a hoax, but thankfully, most of his kids are old enough to think for themselves.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Jill has made it clear that despite her father's claims to the contrary, she knows the coronavirus is real.

She and her family have been sheltering in place and avoiding contact with others, including the other member's of Jill's massive clan.

That's probably not such a bad thing these days, given the intensity of the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar, but that's a conversation for another time.

Anyway, like millions of other Americans, Jill is clearly experiencing some unexpected emotions as a result of the outbreak and the extended lockdown.

But it looks like she'll continue resisting the anti-lockdown propaganda and continue to do what's right for herself and her community.

And for that, we thank her.