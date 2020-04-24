Jersey Shore: Jenni Farley Forgives Angelina, Turns on Vinny as 24 Drama Continues

Back in the summer of 2019 -- a different time in which people recklessly gathered in groups larger than 10 and stood closer to each other than 6 feet -- an event of unknowable significance transpired.

We're talking, of course, about the time that Zack Carpinello groped Angelina Pivarnick.

Part of the reason we're still talking about it is that Jersey Shore is severely lacking in drama these days.

But the never-ending storyline is also a result of the show's lag in production time.

The groping took place in June of 2019; Jenni found out about it and dumped Carpinello when the episode aired in October; and we're watching it all unfold now, in the 'Rona Times.

For months, Jenni blamed Angelina for the situation.

On Thursday night's episode of Shore, however, she realized that she had been in the wrong, and she made a perfunctory cameo at Pivarnick's New Orleans bachelorette party to apologize.

"Truthfully, I did not come down here to start drama. We're not in a great place, but I don't want any regrets and I don't want to say I wasn't part of your weekend over something petty," Jenni said to Angelina.

"I'm here for you, with all the bullshit aside. That night, what you did, I have no right to be mad at you whatsoever."

She later revealed that when she learned of 24's transgression, she "made him leave the house the day that it aired. He has no excuse, I said you're an idiot."

But Carpinello wasn't the only one who messed up in this delicate situation.

"Nobody told me the truth," Jenni complained, arguing that the lack of accurate information caused her to react poorly.

"At the end of the day, I come off like a psychotic person, fighting a battle that should have never been fought over something that never existed," she said.

"And all he had to do was simply check me and be like, here's what I saw, he never did that."

And rather than simply accepting responsibility for her overreaction, Farley shifted the blame to Vinny, who -- to be fair -- did tell her a version of the story that was significantly less dramatic than the story he told everyone else.

"If I would have made a big deal about it, it's would have been Angelina talking shit about 24," Vinny lamely explained,

"But if I didn't make a big deal about it, it's you didn't say enough. So you're caught in between."

Yeah ... we guess he was in a tough spot, but the simple fix would have been to not lie to Jenni, especially since she was bound to find out the truth at some point.

Elsewhere in the episode, Angelina got belligerently drunk at her own bachelorette party.

"Why do you have the f--king camera on me? Put it down for like 5 minutes," she yelled qt the crew, much to the horror of Snooki and Deena.

"I don't want to be filmed. I wanna go home, I'm gonna f--king go home. Put it down, enough! I'm DONE. I told you turn it off, turn the other one off too. I'm done. I'm going home! I just want to f--king walk away for two seconds."

The quick temper and fondness for binge-drinking doesn't bode well for her marriage.

Speaking of alcoholics in bad relationships, Ronnie got on the phone to share his Jen Harley troubles with the boys.

"He needs to man up. He's gotta take care of himself," The Situation said to his costars about Ron.

"Ronnie could be addicted to chaos. He has to make good decisions and those decisions might exclude his baby mama Jen."

"The common denominator in all these big events on TMZ [and The Hollywood Gossip, which was also screen-capped in the episode] is Jen," said Vinny.

"She's one of his choices, he's not making good choices."

At issue was Ronnie's arrest in Los Angeles, a matter that still might have significant legal consequences.

"One day at a time, bro," he said, adding that his arrest was due to "a bunch of unfortunately events that were completely out of my control."

"All I can do is stay away from that situation that got me to where that is," he added.

Dammit, Ronnie, you're making 24 look good by comparison, which is almost impossible to do!