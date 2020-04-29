Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: What is Their Net Worth?

It's been nearly two years now since Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff stunned the reality television world.

The couple -- at that time parents of a daughter named Ember and now also parents to a baby son named Bode -- announced in July 2018 that they were walking away from the show that made them famous.

Famous and, let's face it, pretty well off as well.

"After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote on Instagram back then, adding:

"A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.

"We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward.

"This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically - the show must go on!"

The show, of course, has gone on -- just without Jeremy and Audrey.

Which means Jeremy and Audrey have been without what had been their main source of income for quite awhile now.

According to Business Insider, the husband and wife likely made between $7,500 to $10,000 per episode of Little People, Big World, meaning they may have made up to $120,000 (each!) per season.

Far from shabby, right?

That was then, however.

Now?

In August 2019, Jeremy listed himself as President of The Roloff Company on his LinkedIn profile.

From what we can tell, this company sells A Love Letter Life, the romance-themed memoir he and Audrey wrote together in April 2019, along with their trademarked Marriage Journal.

As you likely know as well, the duo started hosting a podcast in late 2018 titled "Behind the Scenes."

Just two weeks ago, meanwhile, Audrey confirmed she's starting "The Roloff Weekly," a newsletter that will go out to the couple's thousands of followers.

It is a "little letter from us full of encouragement, our favorite things, life hacks, answering your FAQ's, sharing our behind the scenes, and all the links," wrote Audrey at the time, adding:

"We hope these weekly e-mails will add some laughter and inspiration to your inbox each week."

Let's be honest, however:

These weekly e-mails are really meant as a way for Audrey and Jeremy to monetize various projects they are either responsible for or are in the works.

Audrey, meanwhile, has a separate Instagram account where she promotes her essential oils.

And Jeremy's Lightroom presets package to incorporate a hint of his expertise into their own photos.

Add all this together and Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Jeremy Roloff is worth $300,000.

We can't verify that figure ourselves, but it seems about right, doesn't it?

The question remains, though: Could Jeremy and Audrey return to reality TV?

Perhaps... in their very own Roloff spinoff?!?

Stay tuned, folks.