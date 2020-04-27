Jenelle Evans Wants You to Pay Her For Parenting Advice

It's been over a year since Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, and during that time, her efforts to cling to relevancy and avoid getting a real job have become increasingly desperate.

Things started out somewhat promisingly with Evans launching her own line of cosmetics.

She might be the most widely despised reality star in history, but anyone who can deliver a quality concealer has the potential to become the next Kylie Jenner.

Unfortunately, people who purchased Jenelle's wares found that their products were tainted or otherwise unusable.

Undeterred, Evans launched a number of other business ventures, including a YouTube channel, and a service through which people pay $10 to DM Jenelle.

Not surprisingly, those projects haven't proven to be wildly lucrative.

Maybe she decided her ideas simply weren't brazen enough, or perhaps she decided to say screw it and prank society with a project so absurd that we wouldn't believe it was real if we hadn't been presented with video evidence.

Brace yourselves for this one, folks ...

Jenelle and David are hoping to get rich by offering parenting advice.

A video first published by Starcasm shows a preview clip if this astonishing new project.

In the footage, it appears that Jenelle and David are sharing tips on how to keep kids entertained during long car rides.

“You gotta have the iPads charged,” Jenelle says, which leads David to interrupt by blurting out, “We’re not there yet!”

(Does he think they're currently riding in a car?)

“You gotta make sure you have games downloaded onto the iPad because you have no internet.”

Then David mumbles something about The Simpsons, and that's the end of the preview. Riveting stuff!

Obviously, it's absurd to think that anyone would pay for parenting advice from a couple who's been repeatedly accused of child abuse and lost custody of their kids just last year.

(Jenelle and David have since regained custody of the three of the five children they have between them.)

But don't tell that to the Easons' newest business partner, who's apparently hoping the impoverished Jenelle has the ability to pull her back from the brink of financial ruin.

The partner's name is Penny Chevalley, and it seems her approach to dealing with the public is every bit as sophisticated as Jenelle's.

"So, I just woke up. My Instagram is very interesting right now. Ummm, I want you guys to understand something," Penny said in a video message that was posted over the weekend and has since been deleted.

"You don’t pay my bills, so you don’t get to choose who I work with, who I support, or do not support, who I choose to partner with. That’s not your decision. That’s my decision," Chevalley continued.

"I’m a 35- almost 36-year-old grown ass woman with a family. I’ve been through my fair share of sh-t. You don’t pay my bills," Penny continued.

"You don’t get to have an opinion on what I do. That’s the bottom line. That’s all I’m going to say on the subject. Have a great day, and continue blowing up my inbox."

Unfortunately for Penny, anyone is allowed have an opinion about anything -- and in her current position, she's particularly vulnerable to the whims of the public.

Penny has posted a GoFundMe asking folks to donate and help save her struggling business.

Needless to say, the irony of someone asking for money on one site while simultaneously flipping the bird to the folks who "don't pay her bills" on another is almost too rich to believe.

Typically, when businesses and partners are alerted to Jenelle and David's long history of bigotry and child and animal abuse, they cut ties.

But Penny has decided to co-sign that behavior by standing her ground.

We're sure that decision will mean nothing but good things for the future of her business.