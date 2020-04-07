Jenelle Evans Lies About Life With David Eason: We Haven't Had Any Crazy, Violent Fights!

It's been over two weeks since Jenelle Evans confirmed that she's back together with David Eason.

Although it appears that the troubled couple has been living together for much longer than that.

In fact, there are many who believe that Jenelle and David never broke up at all, and the whole thing was just a charade executed with the goal of winning her old job back.

Obviously, that didn't work, so these days, Jenelle and David are back living on The Land, as though nothing ever happened.

You might think it would be tough for Jenelle to pretend that Eason never killed her dog, cost her custody of her children, or broke her collarbone.

But you can't underestimate this woman's ability to lie to everyone in her life, including herself.

For example, it's obvious that she and David are already engaging in the sort of violent, child-traumatizing fights that have defined their marriage up to this point.

But if you ask Jenelle, she'll tell you everything is hunky-dory.

The problem is, she's prone to moments of brutal honesty, like when she posts on social media about how miserable she is to be back on The Land and back with David.

But then she furiously backpedals and claims that everyone misinterpreted her comments.

“Can’t trust a soul…. EVER,” Jenelle wrote on Facebook last week, adding, “When will it stop?”

“Someone take me away, far away,” Evans later added.

She later lashed out at fans who assumed that these comments were referring to the man she lives with.

“If I post I’m having a bad day, stop assuming it’s because of my husband,” Evans posted over the weekend.

“Everyone’s having a hard time coping being at home with kids 24 seven and things can get tense some days,"

Never mind that just a few days earlier, Jenelle had taken an obvious shot at David by posting, "My kids are the only ones that make me happy.”

Anyway, it was during last week's fit of honesty that Jenelle revealed that her phone had been smashed to bits.

At the time, she offered no explanation, and when fans assumed that David was involved, she didn't correct them.

This week, however, she's come up with a far-fetched explanation that absolves David of any wrongdoing.

"I was cleaning out my truck and didn't realize i had dropped my phone, when i moved the truck to its regular spot after cleaning it i heard a small crackle sound," she recalled in an interview with Celebernation.

"I was hoping it wasn't my phone since i didn't see it inside the truck, but it was."

Given David's affinity for destroying things -- including his marriage and his wife's career -- during fights, it seemed much more likely that he was responsible for the broken phone.

But Jenelle says it was just a freak accident -- likely one of many that will take place on The Land in the weeks to come.

"I was very unhappy. We didn't get along and we were always mean [and] angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together," she recently explained about her relationship with David before the split.

But it seems that despite all the misery and abuse and traumatized children, divorce was simply never an option for these lovebirds.

"David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend," Evans added.

"I just couldn't imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me."

Well, we wish these two all the luck in the world -- they're certainly gonna need it.