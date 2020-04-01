Jenelle Evans: David Eason Promised to Stop Verbally Abusing Me So We're Good Now!

As you've surely heard by now, Jenelle Evans is back together with David Eason.

Actually, Jenelle never really broke up with David all, and the whole thing was just a ruse designed to help Evans win back her job with MTV.

Needless to say, that didn't work.

But while the split might have been bogus, it does seem that Jenelle and David were experiencing some major marital problems around this time last year.

That'll happen when your husband shoots your dog in front of the kids.

Anyway, Evans left the swamp and her sinking life behind and fled to Nashville for a few weeks.

And it seems she even hooked up with another dude!

Jenelle banged some guy named Herb Wilkinson during the few weeks she was away from Eason, and Dave probably wasn't too thrilled about it.

But he couldn't really say much, as it sounds like Evans had the upper hand throughout this fake breakup.

So it should come as no surprise that he was the one who had to change his ways before the reconciliation.

“I was very unhappy,” Evans told In Touch this week.

“We didn’t get along and we were always mean/angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together," she added.

Obviously, that makes a lot of sense.

After all, we wouldn't want to spend time with them, either.

“I told him if we were to ever work out our marriage a lot of things would have to change,” Evans went on to say.

“We discussed how things went wrong and talked about preventing an argument before it blows up into something more,” she added.

In the end, it seems Jenelle decided she spent too much time on David to simply cut bait.

It's the romantic equivalent of throwing more good money into a bad relationship.

“We invested so much into the relationship,” she tells In Touch.

“David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me,” Evans continued.

Good intentions are nice and all, but how specifically will Jenelle and David change the way they interact with one another going forward?

“Discussing issues before they blow up,” Evans says.

“Setting boundaries like no cussing, name calling, and lower our tone of voices,” Jenelle continues.

“And listening to the other person when they ask for help.”

So no more verbal abuse? That's a start, we guess.

But she should probably extend the ban to physical abuse, as well.

The last thing we want to hear is another harrowing Jenelle Evans 911 call.