Jenelle Evans: David and I Might Go to Therapy Together Someday Maybe!

Have you heard the good news?!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reunited, and they're more in love than ever!

Their marriage is strong, their love is beautiful, and sure, she was planning on divorcing him a few months ago, and yeah, she did get a restraining order against him after proving he'd been abusive to her and her children.

And fine, yes, she said in court that she feared for her life.

But forget about all that, OK?

Because 2020 is the year of the Easons, and they're going to show us all what true love is.

... Can you imagine truly believing all of that?

Well, try, because that's where Jenelle seems to be these days.

Ever since she finally admitted that she'd gotten rid of her Nashville apartment and moved back down to the swamp with David so they could work on their marriage, she's been trying to convince us all that things are great between them.

In a recent interview, she said that "David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend."

"I just couldn't imagine my life without him," she added. "I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me."

A knight in shining armor, that David.

She's said that she's the one who asked David to take her back earlier this year, and that she apologized to him for leaving him.

And when talking about her recent weight gain, she gushed about him some more, saying that he's the only one she has to please and he loves her no matter what her weight is.

It's too much, right?

No one believes any of it after everything he's said and done, and everything she says about him in this weird attempt to pump him up just comes across as desperate and sad.

But she seems intent on continuing it, and so here we are.

In yet another new interview, Jenelle told In Touch that she and David are planning on doing some counseling together ... maybe, if they get a chance.

"We want to look into it," she said, although they haven't started looking yet because of the pandemic.

It's such a weird statement, isn't it? Like she wants the benefit of people thinking she's going to therapy while just saying that they want to look into it -- they're not even researching the idea yet, they just plan on it sometime.

On the bright side, she also said that they are working on things as much as they can themselves.

For example, they've started "discussing issues before they blow up," which is good.

They're also "setting boundaries" like "no cussing" and no "name-calling," and to "lower tone of voices" when they're talking.

On top of all that, they're "listening to the other person when they ask for help."

That's all good, and it's nice to hear her say that they're working on how they communicate with each other.

But this seems like the kind of thing that would help your average couple going through a hard time.

"No cussing" seems like kind of a weak rule when your partner has already gone and shot your dog, you know?

We would just imagine that if they really wanted to get some counseling right now, it would be possible -- online therapy was a thing long before coronavirus, and it should only be easier to access right now.

But no, yeah, it's good they're thinking about considering it one day, and lowering their voices should totally help whatever's going on down there.

Good luck, Jenelle!