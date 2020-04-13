Jenelle Evans Celebrates Family-Friendly, Violence-Free Easter with David Eason

Christians around the globe celebrate Easter every year because Jesus Christ rose from the dead.

This was a really unexpected act.

Now, with all due respect to the aforementioned higher being, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have come along and also surprised followers with an unexpected act of their own:

They celebrated Easter!

Together!

As one big happy family!

With nary a cross word exchanged and nary a collarbone broken.

We're not really being facetious here, you guys. Could anyone have seen this coming just a couple months ago?

The former Teen Mom 2 cast member shared numerous photos from her Easter celebration on Sunday, showing Eason, their kids and Evans’ mom Barbara ... all spending the day together.

Stunning, right?

"I cannot begin to say how happy I am that everyone got along today! If you’ve been following my story since I was 16, you would think this day would never come!” Jenelle wrote as a caption Instagramm adding:

“Home-cooked meal by my mom, David having normal conversations with my mom, dyed some eggs with the kiddos, and hunted for more eggs.

"Today couldn’t have went any better. Here’s to new beginnings! Again #HappyEaster"

Evans, of course, announced last fall that she was separating from Eason after an especially eventful and troubling previous several months.

In October 2018, Jenelle called 911 and detailed how Eason broke her collarbone in a drunken, dangerous rage.

She later submitted legal documents that alleged approximately a dozen instances of verbal or physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband.

It really appeared as if Evans had at last seen the light, realizing she was married to a violent, racist lunatic... until she confirmed earlier this year that she had moved back in with Eason.

The disgraced ex-MTV personality shares three-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

She is also mom to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, five, with ex Nathan Griffith; Eason is father to adolescent daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

And, as you can see in one of the photos above, all were somehow present forr Sunday's Easter meal.

Last month, Evans revealed she reconciled with Eason after temporarily splitting for five months... despite Eason also confessing to killing the family dog.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” Evans has said about the reconciliation, confirming:

“Yes, I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now."

Eason and Evans lost custody of their kids for about two months last summer after Eason took the family bulldog into the woods and shot him dead. (Really. He did that.)

Jenelle was finally fired by MTV for being part of such an unhealthy household, while executives also fired Eason in 2018 for tossing out one homophobic remark after another.

The guy SUCKS.

And yet...

... Jenelle recently admitted that she's the one who extended an olive branch to Eason after stating late last year that she was done with the marriage.

"I contacted David first and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage," Evans said a couple weeks ago.

"And he said, ‘okay.'"

Concluded Evans at the time:

"I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy.

"We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring."

So here they are now, folks.

Anyone out there think it will last?