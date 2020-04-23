Jenelle Evans' Announces New Cash-Grab: Slide Into My DMs For 10 Bucks!

Folks, Jenelle Evans is getting desperate.

And as is the case with all of TV's violent, sociopathic anti-heroes -- your Tony Sopranos, your Walter Whites -- when Jenelle Evans gets desperate bad things usually happen.

The difference, of course, is that Jenelle is a real person and her sh-tty real world actions have sh-tty real world consequences.

Thus far, there's no reason to believe that she's reverted to her old standbys -- hard drug use and child neglect.

But Jenelle is broke, which means we can expect increasingly bonkers behavior from her in the weeks to come.

Things started out harmlessly enough:

Jenelle's YouTube channel might have been a shameless attempt to cash in on what remains of her fame, but at least it was something we could all laugh at guilt-free.

The same goes for Jenelle's TikTok dances, which demonstrated a depressing lack of rhythm, but were still pretty funny.

But then Jenelle joined Cameo, and we descended into some truly dark territory.

In case you're unaware, Cameo is a service that enables fans to purchase personalized video greetings from their favorite celebrities.

Jenelle charges a whopping $75 for greetings that average about 20 seconds in length, which would be fine were it not for the fact that she promised all of her proceeds would go to No Kid Left Hungry, and it seems she has yet to deliver the funds.

Critics have accused Jenelle of stealing from charity, but it would be more accurate to say she cynically exploited a loophole.

Her page is still tagged with "benefits No Kid Left Hungry" even though she only promised to donate the proceeds from her first two days on the site.

Jenelle also has yet to deliver any of the money (the fine print clarifies that not all of the cash will be going to charity), but she says she will as soon as she's able.

We'll believe it when we see it. More on that later.

Now, Jenelle is looking to further line her pockets by charging fans for the opportunity to slide into her DMs.

Yes, for 10 dollars, you can send a direct message to Jenelle via Cameo.

Of course, there's no guarantee of a response, and if you ask her anything interesting, like "why did you get back together with the man who murdered your dog and terrorized your children?" she'll probably just ignore you.

Needless to say, it's not a good sign that Jenelle owes hundreds of dollars to a charity, and she currently has her hand out begging for more money from strangers.

Jenelle recently spoke to UK tabloid The Sun and explained why she has yet to deliver the cash to No Kid Hungry:

"When that money gets transferred to my bank account, then I can donate to the No Kid Hungry Foundation," she said.

"It takes a few days for Cameo to send the money," Evans further explained.

To be fair, she could be telling the truth -- but this is also the exact kind of excuse-making we expected when Jenelle announced her charitable endeavor.