Jen Harley: Ronnie Has No Contact with Our Daughter! At All!

With little else to do during the ongoing Coronavirus-related shutdown, Jen Harley has seemingly reverted to an old habit.

She's back to trashing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in public.

The often-troubled reality star has spoken to In Touch Weekly on multiple occasions this week, first telling the tabloid that she actually blames Jersey Shore itself for her relationship falling apart.

“I wish it was never part of our lives,” the 32-year-old told this magazine of the MTV series. “It completely ruined our family, ruined the person I was in love with.”

Jen went on to blast the program for promoting "chaos" and for always giving Ronnie a platform on which he could share his side of the ex-couple's story.

And it really has been quite the volatile story.

Jen and Ronnie welcomed a daughter named Ariana into the world two years ago.

Almost immediately, they traded vicious insults over social media (Deadbeat Dad! Cum Dumpster! And more!) and, on an even more serious note, they traded actual physical blows on more than one occasion as well.

The latest alleged incident between the pair took place in October.

Ronnie was arrested at the time after reportedly holding a knife to Jen's throat and then running away with little Ariana into a home he and Harley had been renting.

Police has to break into this residence and taze Ronnie in order to take him into custody.

In response to the scary situation, Harley was granted an order of protection against her estranged boyfriend; it prevents Ronnie from having contact with either her or Ariana.

Speaking to In Touch, Harley says Ronnie has not been part of her life in ages.

And the same goes for their child.

“We have no contact. We’re not even allowed to talk to each other,” Harley says, adding that “the protection order is still in place” so texts and FaceTime calls are off-limits.

With the Covid-19 pandemic currently sweeping the country, Harley explains, “We have to wait for our next court date to even modify that,” referring to the protection order.

“It’s been put off.”

Ronnie, for his part, celebrated Ariana's birthday on April 1 with a throwback photo and a caption that read:

I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE FOR U! IT’LL ARE MY WORLD.

YOU ARE MY REASON! I WAKE UP EVERYDAY THANKING GOD FOR U! EVEN THOUGH I CAN’T BE WITH YOU, I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

AND WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR U.

It remains unclear just when Ronnie will be permitted to see Ariana again.

For now, an insider tells Us Weekly?

“Ron would love nothing more than to see his daughter.

"That’s his top priority, and he misses her every single minute he isn’t with her. He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again.”