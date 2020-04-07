Jen Harley: Jersey Shore Ruined My Romance... and Life!

You know what they say about denial, right?

It's not just a river in Egypt.

This very witty cliche appears to now apply to Jen Harley because the reality star has given an interview to In Touch Weekly in which she makes it rather clear that she's not exactly, well...

... in touch with the basis for why her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has fallen apart.

The volatile couple first made unfortunate headlines about two years ago after they welcomed a daughter named Ariana into the world.

What should have been a blessed event, however, quickly turned ugly.

Within weeks of becoming parents, Jen was trashing Ronnie as a deadbeat father and Ronnie was slamming Jen as a cum dumpster.

These insults were merely the beginning, too.

Over the next several months, Jen and Ronnie would rotate getting back together with physically assaulting one another.

As recently as this past January, Ronnie alleged that Jen broke into her home and ambushed him.

It's evident these two bring out the worst in each other and absolutely should NOT be together.

That's evident to any fair-minded observer, we mean.

To Jen herself, though?

She doesn't think her issues with Ronnie have been related to their personalities or chemistry or anything of that nature. She simply blames Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for everything.

“I wish it was never part of our lives,” the 32-year-old mother has told In Touch. “It completely ruined our family, ruined the person I was in love with.”

Harley went on to explain that she was initially “excited” to see Ortiz-Magro on the spinoff when it first came out in April of 2018, right around when their daughter was born.

“So I started watching it … and then I just realized everything they were doing and how Ronnie was acting on the show and it was just really s–ty so I didn’t watch it anymore,” she says.

Does being in front of a camera bring out the worst in someone? Especially when that person is likely being encouraged by producers to stir up drama and chaos?

Sure.

But Ronnie has since admitted to having a substance abuse problem and went to rehab last year to curtail his drinking.

Harley, for her part, certainly seems to have a violent side and a short temper.

It's a pretty gigantic stretch to blame a television show for these kinds of deep-seated and serious personality traits.

Harley concluded by saying there's no real tension between her and any other Jersey Shore stars.

But she does think Ronnie has a platform on MTV that has never really been afforded to her.

“It’s always his side, his side, his side,” she tells the tabloid.

“And then it’s seven other people backing his side and never once have I gotten the chance to defend myself unless it’s on social media.”

Ronnie remains a part of the Jersey Shore cast, but Harley makes it sound as if she's done with the program.

“I’m just at the point where I just really don’t even want it in my life anymore because it’s caused so much chaos,” she says.

“I just don’t even feel like I need to put that much energy into it, because in the end, these are his fans, not mine.”

Ortiz-Magro, meanwhile, recently shared a message on Instagram in honor of his daughter’s second birthday.

“No matter where [you] are, who keeps [you] from me, I will always be here for [you],” the reality star wrote. “You are my reason! I wake up everyday thanking god for [you].”

Harley then added in her own tribute:

“Let your smile change the world but, don’t let the world change your smile, baby girl!

"You are loving and caring and light up everyone’s world! I could not even begin to imagine life without you.”