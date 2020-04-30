Jen Harley: I'm Terrified of Getting Back Together With Ronnie Magro!

Last week, we reported on an encouraging update in the life of Ronnie Magro,

We wish it was something we got to do more often.

Ronnie made some mysterious comments that left fans concerned, but in the end, it turned out he was just trying to share some wisdom he'd gained in recovery.

“Meditation will help you realize the future and past you’re worried about don’t really exist in this moment, they are thoughts," Magro wrote.

"So, it’s your lack of control of your mind, not your future or past that’s the issue,” he added.

Wise words. And we hope Ronnie can keep them in mind amid the latest comments from his baby mama, Jen Harley.

In Touch Weekly recently caught up with Jen, and her remarks regarding her relationship with her ex convey some seriously mixed feelings.

Back in October of 2019, Ronnie was arrested following an altercation in which he allegedly assaulted Harley.

Harley filed for a restraining order against Magro, but she later dropped it, claiming that she was uncomfortable with the impact it had on Ronnie's relationship with his 2-year-old daughter.

Jen told In Touch that she hopes she and Ronnie will never get back together.

Of course, as we all know, that means they're totally going to.

“We’re obviously still going through a lot of legal stuff with the courts, and I’m just ready for all of it to be over,” Harley said.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she explained, noting that there's a cyclical nature to her relationship with Ronnie.

“We would just sweep things under the rug but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

Jen went on to say that she believes there will always be a “back and forth” quality to her relationship with Ron, adding that the two of them “obviously love each other a lot,”

“The only fear I have is going back with him,” she added.

“[I want someone] who wants to be a husband, who wants to be in a relationship with someone that just helps build each other up and just build a life with somebody,” Harley said.

“I don’t want to live my life like ‘Oh, I’m doing this for me and he’s doing it for him.’ I want to be with somebody who wants to be a team and do it together.”

Now, Jen says she's afraid of getting back together with Ronnie.

That's a good thing, as these two definitely should not be involved in a relationship, given their long history of violent behavior toward one another.

But the fact that the possibility of reconciliation is on her mind at all?

Well, that's a little frightening.

Harley claims she hasn't seen Ronnie in several months, but that's primarily the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In time, these two will see each other again, if only to exchange custody of Ariana.

Here's hoping there are no sparks between them when that happens.