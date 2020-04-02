Jana Duggar: Risking Her Life For Her Charity Work?!

If you feel like there's nothing but soul-crushing negativity in the news these days, you're certainly not alone.

The entire world is in a panic over the coronavirus pandemic, and all the while other, more common types of calamities, such as natural disasters, continue to assail unsuspecting victims.

The situation has led to widespread despair and hopelessness -- but one person who refuses to give in to the negativity is Counting On fan favorite Jana Duggar.

Jana has long been a believer in the theory that the best way to help yourself is to help others.

The 30-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle turned her words into deeds this week when she joined the relief effort for those affected by recent tornados in her home state of Arkansas.

Jana posted the above photo of herself coming to the aid of her neighbors in Jonesboro, and the pic received a surprisingly mixed response.

“Arkansas is an immensely special place to me. It is HOME! So when a tornado hit Jonesboro, Arkansas, last weekend I knew I wanted to volunteer to help those who had lost their homes,” Jana captioned the photo.

"My heart goes out to the families, businesses and communities affected by the tornado!" she added.

"But I know from experience that people in Arkansas come together, and I was proud to see so many people there to offer a helping hand!" Jana continued.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Jonesboro!"

For the most part, fans were effusive in their praise of Jana's humanitarian impulses:

“You have such a good heart,” one wrote.

“God bless you and all the volunteers helping!” another chimed in.

Needless to say, a lot of Jana's followers were supportive of her actions.

Others, however, pointed out that in mitigating the damage from one disaster, she might be worsening the impact of another.

“You’re all way too close together. The last thing this community is going to need is to be hit with a surge of COVID cases,” commented one follower.

“You need to take this pandemic seriously,” another wrote.

“You are not only putting yourself at risk. You are putting your loved ones and many more people at risk for COVID-19.”

The situation got so bad that Jana eventually deleted the remarks she didn't like and blocked all further comments.

The Duggars have already taken a lot of flak for their response to the pandemic -- or lack thereof.

Some family members, such as Jessa Duggar, have been socially distancing as part of the nationwide effort to flatten the curve.

Unfortunately, most of the Duggars continue to engage in the dangerous brand of science denialism for which they've become infamous.

As we reported yesterday, the Duggars have been ignoring coronavirus safety guidelines by gathering in large groups and failing to observe protocol involving cleanliness and personal protective equipment.

No one in the family has responded to the allegations, but we're sure both Jim Bob and Jana would argue that they're under God's protection.

And any reasoning adult would point out to them that God helps those who help themselves.