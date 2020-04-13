James King: Cause of My 600-lb Life Star's Death Revealed

As tragically reported last week, James King is dead at the age of 49.

A fan favorite on Season 5 of My 600-lb Life, King passed away after suffering for years from many health issues.

Despite these known issues, and despite King making an appearance on this same show in 2018 at 840 pounds, many observers have been wondering whether he died from the novel Coronavirus.

King's family has now cleared up this rumor, however.

According to TMZ, which spoke to King's loved ones, the former reality star grew very sick in early February because his liver and kidneys were shutting down.

This was a result of his ballooning and dangerously unhealthy weight.

On February 10, this same update reads, King was transported to a local Kentucky hospital for treatment.

However, he was later transported to a Nashville hospital, which was better able to treat a patient of his unusual size.

After experiencing the aforementioned medical issues, King's heart reportedly gave out because of the stress that his body was under. He died on April 3.

King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, four daughters, two sons, and 19 grandchildren.

Shortly after James passed away, James’ stepdaughter, Krystle Langston, captioned a hospital photo of the former reality star, writing very simply from her heart:

“Just feels so empty. I miss you so much.”

King rose in popularity on My 600-lb Life due to his candor and his unfortunate story.

He told the audience that he was raised by a single father and that his mother was a major alcoholic who was never really around.

Later in life, King reconnected with his mom.

However, shortly after doing so, she passed away from liver cancer. On the same day of his mother's funeral, his family house burned down.

"I lost just about everything I had in a single day," he said on air.

"I just couldn't handle all that. I was just so depressed, tore up -- I couldn't even go to school. It seemed like all I wanted to do was eat."

My 600-lb Life also chronicled the medical problems that King was experiencing.

He had reportedly suffered from sepsis, cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.

During his run on the series, King had a peak weight of 791 pounds and was, at the time, the heaviest person ever to be featured on the program.

Following the news of King's passing, the official Twitter account for My 600-lb Life issued a statement that said producers were "deeply saddened" by the development. It concluded:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."