Fred the Godson Dies from Coronavirus; Rapper Was 35

Fred the Godson, a popular rapper from The Bronx whose real name was Frederick Thomas, has died after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

He was 35 years old.

The artist revealed on Twitter back on April 6 that he was one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who had been infected with this virus.

"I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!" Fred wrote as a caption to the photo above.

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told News 12 on April 8 that a doctor said her husband wasn’t faring well. His prognosis was not very positive.

“It was just like -- he’s gone and he’s gonna die, that’s it. I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die,” she said at the time.

However, Jemmott added that Fred had started to show some hopeful signs while in the hospital, with the ventilator supporting him 70 percent rather than 100 percent at one point.

Fred, who has two kids with Jemmott, ultimately passed away from the deadly disease on Thursday, a rep confirmed to Complex.

The news of the 35-year-old’s death originally broke through on social media, with people paying tribute to his life. To wit, there was this from Fat Joe;

“My little brother ooooh how sad am I, I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long.

"So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least I love you soooooooo much little brother it’s been years since i felt this pain."

The MC was best known for tracks such as "Toast To That" with Jadakiss and "Doves Fly" featuring Pusha T.

Fred the Godson also collaborated with Diddy and Meek Mill, among others.

He remained prolific until his death, dropping a solo project -- as well as a collaborative release with Jay Pharoah -- just this year.

Fred "was loved ... never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother," wrote DJ Self this afternoon, while friend and collaborator Jaquae Tweeted:

"Sleep in peace my brother.... You'll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now."

Nas also posted a heartfelt statement, mourning the loss of the talented artist by writing:

“Peace to you Fred The God Son on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute.”

Fred the Godson is the latest musician to die as a result of the novel coronavirus, joining an increasingly long list that includes;

John Prine

Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger

Joe Diffie

Matthew Seligman

Lee Konitz

Ellis Marsalis

John "Bucky" Pizzarelli

Wallace Roney

Alan Merrill

Manu Dibango

DJ Black N Mild

To date, Covid-19 has killed more than 48,000 and sickened nearly 868,000 in the United States.

UPDATE: DJ Clark Kent also remembered his friend's skills, saying:

"His wordplay was INCREDIBLE. He was easily one of the most dangerous MC’s around. Lately he was battling this horrible virus. Today he lost the fight •

"Rest In Power To One Of My Favorite MC’s."

May Fred the Godson rest in peace.