Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Woman at a Bar in Scary New Video

Ezra Miller may be in quite a lot of trouble with the law.

And with the public in general as well.

In an Internet that emerged online Sunday night and quickly went viral, the actor appears to choke at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Confused reigned on social media in the aftermath of the footage, with many users believing it was a prank or a fake.

However, a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has confirmed to Variety that this most definitely was a serious altercation at the bar -- and that the man whom they identify as Miller, was escorted off the premises.

Miller is best known for having played The Flash in Justice League, and is scheduled to anchor a film based around that DC Comics character in 2022.

In this frightening clip, which you can find on Twitter, the star seeminly shouts at a woman:

"Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?"

After the woman playfully waves her arms around, Miller appears to grab her neck and push her up against what looks to be something on wheels behind her.

He then allegedly pushes her down on the floor, at which point someone behind the camera can be heard saying."Woah, bro, bro, bro, bro, bro" as people appear to approach them.

"You wanna fight?" Miller can be heard shouting off-camera.

The video lasts for seven seconds.

And its origin is unknown at the moment.

Variety has confirmed the incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a trendy bar in central Reykjavik that Miller often visits when he is in town.

There have been no previous incidents involving the actor, who also plays pivotal role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Many social media users have been quick to condemn Miller for his alleged actions.

This includes at least one quasi celebrity.

Twitter On My Block star Diego Tinoco shortly after the footage surfaced:

"Don’t know the whole backstory but I don’t think I have to. People get so clouded up in their heads with vanity they think they can do whatever they want to whoever they want."

Miller has not yet commented on the scandal.

We'll continue to update this story as more news breaks.