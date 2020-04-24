Erika Jayne Gets Real About Boning Her 80-Year-Old Husband

The intense drama over Denise Richards quitting isn't the only storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

Erika Jayne is getting real about her marriage to 80-year-old Thomas, and even detailing their sex life.

Garcelle Beauvais is new to RHOBH, and is the (long, long overdue) first black woman cast on the show.

She may be new, but she is not afraid to get right to the point with her castmates, including fellow actress Erika Jayne.

So when the two sat down with her, she asked about Erika and Erika's husband, 80-year-old Thomas Girardi.

Speciically, she wanted to know what kind of sex life Erika has with a man 33 years her senior.

"It’s OK," Erika replies, "You know, people always ask that."

"They’re always like, ‘What’s going on?’" she acknowledges.

'Is it 20-year-old f--king all day long?" she asks rhetorically.

Erike then answers her own question: "No."

Erika follows that up by confirming that she's not looking for an Olympic sex-machine, either.

She admits that she has “dealt” with questions and snide remarks about her marriage to Thomas since “forever."

They married in 1999. And while she doesn't begrudge Garcelle's question, she's tired of fielding the questions in general.

Erika acknowledges that she is "the younger woman that marries the wealthier, older man."

“I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage," Erika laments to the camera.

Again, she is not complaining about Garcelle, but about the way that the world views her and her relationship.

"Go get a 20-year marriage," she invites her critics.

Erika continues, challenging them: "and then come f--king talk to me."

This season, Erika's confessional commentary is all filmed while she appears to be dressed as Supreme Chancellor Palpatine.

"Yeah I married a guy that’s 33 years older than me," Erika acknowledges to the camera.

"And yeah," she adds, "he’s got a lot of money."

Thomas' estimated net worth is in the area of $30 million.

"But you know what?" Erika asks.

Of Tom, she declares: "He’s a f–king good man."

"And that is the most important thing," Erika correctly expresses.

Notably, Thomas was very affirming to Erika's son from her previous marriage when she married in 1999.

Erika's general no-nonsense attitude has won her as many fans as her meme-worthy statements and her other ventures.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, attitude can be everything.

If Erika were to mope and dodge questions about her husband's age, it would come across as a bigger deal than it is.

Instead, she just tells it like it is, and anybody who doesn't like that can effing deal with it.

It's exactly that kind of approach that keeps Erika from making a rookie mistake like Denise Richards did.

Because she was so freaked out about discussing her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville on camera, Denise amplified the scandal considerably.

If Denise had taken Erika's approach, she would have just said "yeah I fingerbanged Brandi; she has some killer tatas" or something similar.

Her alleged affair would have been a three-episode arc, instead of season-dominating storyline. She could learn a lot from Erika.