Ellen Pompeo Urges Everyone to Stay at Home. PLEASE!

Ellen Pompeo is not a real doctor.

But she plays one on television.

More importantly, perhaps, she's smart enough to listen to all the real doctors and medical experts out there.

As a result, the veteran actress has now issued a very important statement -- and it's one that goes far beyond anything you've seen the star do or say as Meredith on Grey's Anatomy.

"I have been asked to make another video to ask everybody to please stay home," Pompeo said this week in footage she shared on Instagram.

Pompeo went on to reference Andrew Cumo, stating on video:

"I've had a lot - too many - phone calls and emails from doctors and nurse friends of mine, even the Governor of New York, his office called today to ask me to help, once again, to get the word out for everybody to please stay home.

"Please!"

Pompeo, of course, is referencing the shelter-at-home orders that have been made across the country in response to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

To date, it has killed over 6,000 Americans; with forecasts predicting nationwide deaths will almost definitely exceed 100,000 individuals.

In response, ABC previously announced that Grey's Anatomy has shut down production and that the upcoming season finale is not the season finale producers had originally planned to air.

Such entertainment matters are trivial these days, however.

"The healthcare professionals, the doctors, the nurses, anyone who works in a hospital, they're at their wits end and now they're starting to die," Pompeo continued in her video.

"We're not doing enough. Everybody, just please stay home. And if you know someone who is not taking this seriously and who isn't staying home, please talk to them.

"We have to stay home. It’s all their asking us to do. It’s not that hard."

Other celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, have made similar pleas.

Indeed, this is one of the few times that Jenner and Pompeo can be reasonably compared to each other.

Relatedly, this was not the first time Pompeo talked to fans on Instagram during the outbreak.

On March 13, she shared a message to the health care workers out there saving lives in hospitals, asking them to try and stay safe.

"This is my nurses and doctors and all health care workers appreciation post," Pompeo said at that time.

"Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy and none of you have that privilege.

"You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks."

The beloved actress concluded last month:

So this is just from me and my family to all of you, to say thank you.

We appreciate you. We love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock. Doctors rock. And anyone who works in a hospital or the health care industry, you rock.

We love you. Stay safe.