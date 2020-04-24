Ellen Pompeo Explains Away Harvey Weinstein Comments: I Didn't Know He Was a Rapist!

Typically, when Ellen Pompeo says something about someone in the news, the reaction goes something like this:

YO GO, GIRL!

This is an actress who recently put fake and dangerous doctors on blast, and who also called NBC out for rampant racism and sexism.

Yesterday, however, remarks Pompeo made two years ago about convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein leaked online and the general reaction went something like this:

OH, NO, GIRL!

As you may have read, Pompeo spoke at an Oxford Union Q&A in July of 2018 when the topic turned to Weinstein and the many accusations of sexual misconduct that had been leveled against him by numerous actresses.

In response to the scandal, Pompeo appeared to lay some blame on the victims themselves, wondering why they allowed themselves to be alone in the same room as Weinstein.

"I think we bear some responsibility," Ellen stated, adding in more detail:

"It takes two to tango for sure... That's just to say... I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half hour with him.

"He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

Yikes, right?

"I wasn't in the room alone with him," the Grey's Anatomy star continued.

"I had been sent there by an agent in the middle of the daytime. I didn't think there was anything wrong. I wouldn't have gone into that room at night."

So... the women did enter a room by themselves should have known better and are somewhat responsible for that monster touching them inappropriately and assaulting them?

It's hard not for anyone to have interpreted Pompeo's comments in such fashion.

In light of backlash that has come her way since the video went viral, Pompeo jumped on Twitter to clarify.

"Hey girls sorry if video clips are upsetting!!" she wrote.

"Its out of context & it’s too serious a subject to talk about on a platform like this...people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist...

"This is not a healthy place for topics this serious."

In her series of Tweets, the actress (incorrectly) alleged that the panel came before the landmark New York Times' investigation into Weinstein and helped kickstart the #MeToo movement.

Pompeo corrected herself about the timeline leading to her comments -- but said she hadn't read the coverage at the time.

"Okay so I was just told The Times story was out before this but I didn’t read it ... I only was really following the story on the news once the trial began," she wrote.

Overally, a pretty terrible look for an actress who most believe is usually on the right side of history.

Pompeo went on to say she was "talking about harassment... not assault," and that she was only sharing her experience with Weinstein, who earlier this year was convicted of rape and other charges.

He's been sentenced to 23 years in jail.

"For years before times up women had to put up with harassment and still do on a regular basis ...it was just part of the job as it is in a lot or all professions ...we couldn’t complain like we can now," Pompeo said in another tweet.

"If we complained we would be out and the man would stay."

This is how she concluded her self-defense:

&MY way of coping w/ whatever situations I’ve been in is not a comment on how other women handle things...

... again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different.

Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime.