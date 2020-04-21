Duggar Family: Still Attending Sunday Church Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

For over a month now, the coronavirus pandemic has been altering the landscape of American life like no other event in modern history.

While our nation's frontline workers have been called upon to put their lives on the line, most of us find ourselves faced with a much simpler task -- staying at home.

The majority of public figures have done this without complaint -- but a few, like certain members of the Duggar family -- have simply refused to comply with this very simple request.

Fans have accused Jim Bob of ignoring safety guidelines by continuing to host large gatherings at his home.

Thankfully, not all of his children have followed suit.

Jessa Duggar has been socially distancing (possibly as an excuse to get away from her parents, but whatever), and her sisters Jill and Jinger have come to take the virus seriously, as well.

Insiders have claimed that Jim Bob thinks the pandemic is a hoax designed to crash the economy ahead of Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The issue seems to have left the Duggars divided, as some siblings have complied with social-distancing guidelines, while others have adopted Jim Bob's conspiracy theory.

Those loyalties were on public display this week as several Duggars defied CDC and WHO recommendations by attending church services.

According to The Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, Josh Duggar was in attendance, along with his wife and children, as were Joseph Duggar and his wife, and Jason Duggar on his own.

The attendance of Joseph and Kendra is not terribly surprising, as her father, Paul Caldwell, is the church's pastor.

Josh and Anna's presence was somewhat unexpected given Anna's previously stated belief that the coronavirus is real and not to be taken lightly.

As for Jason ... well, the Pickles page has a theory as to why he was on hand.

"Jason seems to play a big part in this church. Could be because he's possibly courting another Caldwell daughter or maybe he'll be the first Duggar to want to become a pastor," the page's administrator writes.

"I'm surprised none of Jim Bob's sons have had the calling yet. Or maybe they have and Jim Bob just doesn't want to fund the education they'll need. They're worth more as volunteers on a reality TV show," Pickles adds.

"Oh, and Pastor Caldwell said people shouldn't fear death when he was talking about the virus. Can we at least fear stupid people who carelessly spread the virus?"

Perhaps the Duggars who attended remained the recommended six feet apart throughout the service -- but that probably wasn't the case.

More likely, they believe the whole thing is made up, or that God will protect them -- they may be in for a rude awakening, either way.