Duggar Family: IGNORING Coronavirus Safety Guidelines, Putting Young Children at Risk [Exclusive]

The Duggars have never been big on science.

They think the Earth is 6,000 years old; they don't believe in evolution; and they're convinced that climate change is a liberal hoax.

So now that the whole world is being asked to heed the warnings of the medical community as a matter of life and death, how are the Duggars responding?

Well, remarkably, some of them are actually paying attention and following the guidelines that are designed to keep us safe and help us return to normalcy as soon as possible.

And then there's the rest of the family ...

First the good news -- Jessa Duggar is socially-distancing and remaining at home with her children and husband as much as possible.

As a bonus, she now has an excuse to avoid her parents, which couldn't come at a better time, considering Jessa has been rebelling against Jim Bob's authoritarian rule in recent weeks.

Jessa is being mom-shamed on social media for not disinfecting everything her children touch, but criticism from the public is a constant in her life.

The important thing is, she's doing her best.

Sadly, the same cannot be said for the other Duggars.

Here, you can see Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson and Lauren's infant daughter Bella hanging out ... in very close proximity.

The image was taken from Instagram Story that was very posted by the Duggars on Wednesday before it was quickly deleted.

The Duggars received a lot of flak for their "family night" clip, and for very good reason.

You see, Kendra, Lauren, Bella, and the unidentified party shooting the video were not alone in that room -- not by a long shot.

At least 18 people can be counted in the room, many of them sitting shoulder-to-shoulder or facing each other from just a few inches away.

Some of them are family members, some of them are unidentified friends, who fans don't seem to recognize.

Many critics were outraged by the Duggars disregard for guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and for once, very few fans came to the family's defense.

"Why do they think it’s funny to put everyone at risk? And who is that couple there?" wrote one commenter, adding:

"I’ll wait for excuses as usual."

"I thought that gatherings of more than 10 people were forbidden in the US," another Facebook user remarked.

"The Duggar cult obviously thinks yet again that they are some sort of special and above the law."

"Wonder if they have anything to do with their governor refusing to put stay in place orders down," a third commenter chimed in, obviously referencing Jim Bob's infamous political clout.

"Normal people in Arkansas are furious he’s allowing churches to continue to hold services."

Arkansas is one of just five states whose governors have not issued a declaration ordering residents to remain at home and limit gatherings to ten people or fewer.

However, the WHO, the CDC, and the president have advised all Americans to follow the guidelines put forth by other states.

We have no way of knowing if Jim Bob -- as one of his state's wealthiest residents -- had any say in Arkansas' decision to throw caution to the wind.

But we do know he's putting his family and his community at considerable risk by refusing to exercise caution.