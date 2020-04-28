Duane Chapman and Girlfriend Pack On the PDA: It's True Love!

As we previously reported, Dog's Most Wanted star Duane Chapman and his girlfriend cannot stup gushing over each other.

Now, the bounty hunter and the rancher are piling on the PDA while affirming that their live was a divine gift.

Francie Frane took to Instagram to share this cozy photo.

"Out enjoying today’s beautiful weather with Lola the bulldog," she captions the image.

"We walk by faith," Francie proclaims, "not by sight."

She then adds that she and Duane are "living our lives in a manner consistent with our confident belief in God’s promises."

"I scream & Cry," Duane writes in a post of his own beside a photo of Francie.

He reveals that he finds himself lamenting: "Beth where are you why did you leave me."

"Then," Duane's very emotionally raw caption continues, "I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile"

"I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!" he declares at Francie.

"Isaiah 61:3 To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning," Francie wrote in another post.

She continued: "And a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair."

"@duanedogchapman I love you," Francie affirmed.

She has been sharing journal entries of hers in which she gushes about her faith (she is a Christian) and about Duane.

"You never know how strong you are until strong is the only choice you have," Francie observed.

"So," she continued, "you cling to God and to his word with all your might because it’s all you know to do."

"Then one day," Francie recaled, "I looked up from the ashes and there you stood. Wow God!"

That is very sweet, and you can see how closely their expressions of love and faith mirror and intertwine.

"What we thought was the end has become just the beginning!" Francie declared in a journal entry.

She is referring of course to how she and Duane first got to talking.

Duane lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in June of 2019 after a lengthy, agonizing battle with throat cancer.

He was, of course, devastated, and lapsed into mourning.

Well, months went by. Eventually, Duane needed to have some work done on his property, so he called up someone who had done that work before.

Francie Frane answered the phone, and had to deliver the bad news -- she herself had been widowed just months before Beth passed away.

Her husband was unavailable for the work, but she and Duane got to talking.

Over their many talks, they shared their grief, their coping mechanisms, and bonded over their mutual losses ... and the many things that they have in common.

Grief is painful, complex, and different for everyone.

That Duane and Francie were both able to build a relationship out of their shared state of mourning is wonderful for them both.

Duane's family have also spoken out, giving the romance their seal of approval -- difficult to come by when the family is in mourning, too.

We wish Duane and Francie the best as they continue to bond and heal from their respective losses.