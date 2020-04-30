Denise Richards: People Want Me DEAD Over My Husband's Work!

Long before Denise Richards quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a huff, her husband was the center of attention at a dinner party.

He talked about his unique approach to medicine, which is how he met Denise ... but Denise says that his work has put their lives at risk.

Kylie Richards is the one who created the opening for Aaron Phypers to talk about his work on this week's RHOBH.

"Denise’s husband, what Aaron does is something that’s more, I want to say cutting-edge," Kyle began. That's one way of puttin git.

She revealed: "Even though people who know who have been around for a long time like … Yolanda Hadid … went to Aaron."

"And what he does is very interesting," Kyle opined. "And what you do is really amazing,” said Kyle, 51. “Can you tell us a little about that?"

Aaron began very bluntly: 'Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true.”

He then paused, expressing: “I have to be careful."'

Denise then cautioned him: "We already have people following us, be careful."

The implication here is that "they" don't want him spilling too many closely guarded medical secrets that would overturn the medical industry.

"Let me just --” Aaron started, before his wife interrupted.

“I know," she assured him, "but be careful how you say all this."

Aaron told the dinner party, in an apologetic tone: "I have to be careful."

"Say what?” Kyle then asked, inviting him to. “Explain."

Aaron began his spiel: "Age of 12 I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer."

"I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion,” he recalled.

“If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right?" he reasoned.

Aaron then listed subatomic particles: Electron, proton, neutron, whatever."

"There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right?" Aaron challenged.

"99.9 percent is space," he added, "but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality."

"Does that make sense?" Aaron asked.

Just as much sense as it did in Honey I Shrunk The Kids, where a similar pitch was designed to sound just real enough to explain the film's premise.

"Traditional isn’t traditional,” Aaron began to lecture. “It’s allopathic. And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up."

"It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency," he continued.

"I break down stuff so you can all heal you," Aaron claimed. "I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information."

After this, it's only a matter of time before he gives an in-depth interview with Goop, right?

Lisa Rinna, in a confessional, revealed that her husband “has been involved with fusion energy for 30 years."

"And I know a lot about it," she remarked. "And I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying."

Aaron claimed: "I ruptured my Achilles tendon. I regrew it in two months no surgery. How’s that possible?"

Garcelle marveled in response: "No surgery, is that what you’re saying? Without surgery?” To that, Aaron replied: “zero."

Aaron then made an alarming claim: "There’s cancer in every one of you right now. Cancer happens all the time."

This is where Denise cautioned that some sinister power has has been having the two of them followed.

She told her dinner companions: "If we end up off of Mulholland [Drive], you know why."

You know, if someone actually wanted them dead (like a deranged ex), saying something like that is almost an invitation to throw off suspicion.

At this point, it came up that "Big Pharma" or some other force might object, but Aaron countered: "I don't even care."

"I do," Denise disagreed, reiterating: "We already have people following us." Aaron echoed the claim.

"Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results and sometimes certain organizations don’t like to see those results," Denise lamented.

Denise continued in confessional: "because they make a lot of money otherwise. And there’s times we’re followed."

Aaron then asked: "Do you want to know why cancer comes in?"

"Because it’s protecting you of an infection your immune system did not respond to and you would have died in 12 hours," he claimed.

"It’s your best friend," Aaron alleged, "that protected you from something that’s going to shoot you in the head with a bullet. That’s what cancer is."

"I’ll prove it all day long,” he added. “We can split an atom with sound, cause a nuclear explosion, kill people. You can’t figure out if it’s cancer?"

Lisa Rinna then asked Aaron about the "common cold.”

Aaron got rude and dismissive for some reason, here, accusing her: “you have no idea what I really do."

Lisa hit back with "I have an idea." Aaron claimed that she couldn't possibly, and invited her to come to his office.

This is when Denise put her foot down: "We’re not talking about this anymore. It’s for our safety. Stop."

Well that was all very interesting, even if Aaron got a little (a lot) rude with Lisa at the end.

But we're sure that Bravo would be the first to say that airing that discussion does not constitute medical advice.

Whether you have cancer or the common cold or, say, COVID-19, going to the doctor is the go-to recommendation.

Also, we suspect that a lot of people were disturbed to hear his description of cancer, which has killed countless millions, as a "best friend."

We here at THG are not medical experts, and are also not experts in whatever Aaron does.

However, the general medical community would likely recommend a doctor's appointment over visiting some sort of ... sound wizard.

Honestly, anyone else feel sorry for Denise, here?

She really thinks that they're being stalked because of his job. And who knows? Maybe some wacko is doing just that.