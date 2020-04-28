Darcey Silva: 90 Day Fiance Star CAUGHT Faking Her Photos

Earlier this year, Darcey Silva revealed her new boyfriend, after she left Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester in the dust.

Now, she has come under fire for comically "enhancing" her looks through some truly awful photo editing.

Darcey is one of the most famous 90 Day Fiance stars of all time. Possibly the most famous.

(Did you hear that, Ed Brown?)

She is Chrissy Teigen's favorite reality star.

Whether people love or hate her, they cannot seem to look away.

(Whether that calls to mind people pausing to admire artwork or people slowing their cars to view a trainwreck is up to you)

Regardless, Darcey's polarizing presence on reality television has given her some real business opportunities.

Like so many reality stars, she has her own brand of products -- House of 11.

But the way that she chooses to advertise them looks almost identical to the way that she is parodied.

This looks almost indistinguishable from some of the amazing photoshops made over the years by fans, Instagram fan bloggers, and by Starcasm.

Even the tagline, written in a poorly chosen font, looks fake.

"Darcey Silva," it reads. "The true elegance and beauty that is Darcey ‘The Queen’ Silva."

And if you think that the font and the halo are goofy looking, just wait until we tell you more about the pic itself.

We'e all gotten enough of an eyefull of Darcey's boobs by now to know that the bust in the ad is not hers.

The original photo was snapped by Russian wedding photographer Olga Nikiforova.

Like a deranged child with an array of barbies and a pair of pliers, she simply swapped out one head and transplanted it to a different body.

It wasn't from a stock photo model or some anonymous uploader, either, but from a fairly famous photographer.

What exactly is going on in Darcey's mind?

As usual, we can only guess. She does not think the same way that many of us do.

That said many fans suspect that she struggles, both mentally and emotionally, with her body image to an extreme degree.

That would explain why she would use photoshop in such an absurd way, and why her body has become so warped before our very eyes.

Obviously, Darcey has every right to modify her flesh prison however she likes. It does not have to look good to viewers.

The concern is that it's not making her happy, in the long run, in the way that she hopes.

When people struggle with body image, they are difficult or impossible to satisfy, no matter how many fillers or surgeries they undergo.

The root cause is psychological -- and it means that they could look exactly how they want, but still feel dissatisfaction.

When your mental health keeps "moving the goalpost" on how your body is supposed to look, you'll never get the results that you want.

That said, this is only fan speculation. It would be irresponsible of us to "diagnose" Darcey with, well, anything.

We can, however, wonder if Darcey's fame is a contributing factor in the changes that she keeps making to herself.

Is she altering her appearance to catch a new man, for herself, or because she thinks that it is necessary for her career?

90 Day Fiance fans are reasonably confident that they will see Darcey on their screens again.

She is notably the first star in the franchise to return with a new partner.

Perhaps, since she and Tom Brooks are extremely broken up, she will be the first to return twice with a new partner.

Love her or hate her, Darcey is a trailblazer.