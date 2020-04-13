Counting On: Finally Canceled By TLC?!

The Duggars have been appearing on television consistently since the days when the Discovery network put them on the air so that the nation could gawk at this freakishly large family.

Of course, as the years went by, viewers realized that their obsession with breeding was just one of the many things that makes Jim Bob and Michelle two of the strangest reality stars of all time.

The Duggars became an overnight sensation, and it wasn't long before they became the stars of their own reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

That show was canceled, of course, following the Josh Duggar sex scandals that came to light in 2015.

Shortly thereafter, the Duggars returned to their home network with a new title -- Counting On -- and a few minor changes.

(Thus far, they've kept their promise to keep Josh off camera.)

Despite allegations that Jim Bob and Michelle helped to hide Josh's sex crimes from the authorities, the Duggar faithful returned for the family's second reality show -- but their numbers have been dwindling ever since.

Counting On ratings have been in decline since the show's first season, which means it's not a question of if the show will be canceled, but when.

Reality stars usually get a raise every season, which means that right now, producers are experiencing rapidly diminishing returns.

When you factor in the many scandals and controversies that have surrounded the Duggars over the years, it seems amazing that TLC has stuck with the family for this long.

Rumors of Counting On being canceled have been circulating for years, but this time, there's real reason to believe the end is near.

After an unusually long delay, the show was renewed for an eleventh season earlier this year, but filming has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans already suspected that the eleventh would be the Duggars' farewell season.

And now it's widely believed that the delay in production has led TLC to simply cut bait and offer the Duggars a one-off farewell special, instead.

One thing that's led many to the conclusion that Counting On will soon be a thing of the past is the fact that the Duggar kids have been generating hours and hours of free content for YouTube and Instagram.

Producers used to place restrictions and what and how often the family posted, but that no longer seems to be the case.

“Counting On hasn’t been renewed for another season yet, and I think it’s because it has been replaced first by Instagram and now by YouTube,” wrote a user on the r/DuggarSnark subreddit.

"Why on earth would anyone want to watch the show with its boring interviews and snail pace when they could see real life updates on YouTube?" she asked.

"Everything on the show is old news anyway because of Instagram and tabloids, now the show won’t even get to show special footage.”

“I think Jeremy has posted hinting at filming, so I’m not sure it’s cancelled – though it probably will be delayed due to Coronavirus,” another user chimed in.

It could be that the Duggars are just coping with unexpected delays, just like the rest of society.

But we wouldn't be surprised if a big announcement regarding the future of Counting On is made in the very near future.