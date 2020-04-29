Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Name, Totally Precious Newborn Pics

She's officially here, Teen Mom Nation!!!

One week after welcoming their first child as a couple into the world, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have unveiled the first photos of their newborn...

... as well as her first, middle and last names.

'I want to WELCOME you guys all to Mila Mae Wharton 4/22/20 9:17pm 9lbs 5oz,” Wharton began his Instagram reveal on Tuesday, April 28.

The MTV personality added the above and below images to his post, while also gushing over his girlfriend and the new tiny person in his life:

“I have to say after watching @taylor.selfridge go through what she has been through just makes me realize how strong she is and how strong women really are!

"After a 22 hour labor Mila Mae Wharton was born. I’m now surrounded by all QUEENS.

"I’m so blessed to be in this position and I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord."

Wharton is referring there to the Covid-19 outbreak that has caused many hospitals around the country to modiify their rules.

The proud dad went on to thank everyone for their “positive messages” and “positive energy," concluding:

"We’re all home safe and I have a healthy queen and that’s all you can ask for so again I just want to say thank you guys.

"O and just a side note I MAKE SOME PRETTY BABIES!!!!"

Cory is also father to a three-year old girl named Ryder with Teen Mom OG cast member Cheyenne Floyd.

This experience is different for Wharton, however, because he didn't learn he had fathered young Ryder until she was six months old.

He isn't the most involved parent when it comes to his firstborn -- although Floyd has reacted to the arrival of Mila in very positive fashion -- but has vowed to really be there for his and Taylor's daughter.

We really hope he's serious about that.

The 29-year old previously admitted Selfridge's pregnancy wasn't planned.

However, he announced on Thursday, April 23, that he and his former Ex on the Beach costar had welcomed their baby girl.

And he sounded pretty darn psyched about it.

“Hi. Daddy loves you so much,” the Michigan native told the infant in an Instagram Story video.

Back in October, Wharton confirmed Taylor was expecting as follows, citing his past with Floyd, her baby and the contrast with this discovery:

“It was definitely a surprise.

"Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up.

"It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited."

It's extremely early, of course, but Cory has, indeed, stepped right up so far.

We applaud him for it.

And we look forward to so many more adorable Mila photos!

UPDATE: Selfridge has now also posted to Instagram, sharing these same pictures and paying tribute to her child.

Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. I can’t even put into words how much I love you.

After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors putting her in my arms was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.

9 pounds 5 ounces, mommy ate too many sweets with you.

As for Wharton?

Thank god for Cory because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it the last few hours, I couldn’t have asked for a better support system.

The last few days I’ve felt so full of love, she knows exactly who I am. I hope that every woman who wants children gets to experience this, I feel so connected and loved by her.

Just like that I’ve turned into a mother and a protector which is why my comments will be off for this post.

And this is how Selfridge concluded:

Mila, I love you with every inch of my body. I’m emotional writing this because you can’t put a feeling like this into words.

My best friend forever. my little chunky butt. I get to smother you with kisses for the rest of your life.