Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome First Child!!!!

Congratulations are in order for Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge.

The couple - famous because Cory is also the baby daddy of Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and has appeared on that MTV show - welcomed their very first child together on Wednesday, April 22.

And Wharton has the social media evidence to prove it.

“Hi. Daddy loves you so much," Wharton says in a video shared this morning to his Instagram page.

We've taken the photo below from this special video. Looks like Daddy is pretty much in love!

The couple met on Ex on the Beach Season 1 and announced Taylor's pregnancy in October.

At the time, Wharton flat-out admitted that the pregnancy wasn't exactly planned. (Or at all planned TBH.)

“It was definitely a surprise,” Cory told celebrity gossip site Us last fall, about two months after having his mind blown by the news.

His mind was blown in a good way, don't get it twisted.

"It’s exciting for me," Wharton added, explaining that in many ways, this was a first.

"It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know?"

"I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that."

Cory added: "So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

That does sound more than a little weird ... considering Wharton shares a two-year old daughter with Floyd.

Her name is Ryder, but Floyd actually didn't tell Cory that he was the toddler's father until Ryder was six months old.

So while Floyd and Wharton are on decent terms these days, the latter isn't an especially active dad in his first child's life.

That's the context of his above comments.

At the moment at least, Cory plans on being there throughout for both Taylor and their daughter, whose name is not yet known.

Back in December, meanwhile, fans may recall that Selfridge revealed she was actually pregnant with two babies.

But she sadly lost one.

“It’s called vanishing twin syndrome or disappearing twin syndrome,” the model said.

“We went in for a check-up on our baby and they had found a separate empty sac so we didn’t know that we had twins before that.”

Wharton and Selfridge later revealed they were expecting a baby girl, sharing photos of the sweet moment they learned the news to Instagram in January.

“I’m a little nervous,” Cory told People at the time. “It’s crazy to be a part of this process."

"It’s done nothing but brought me and Taylor closer together. It’s such a blessing.”

Added Wharton late last year of Taylor:

“I’m really looking forward to just her being a mother to her own kid. I mean she’s been such a good role model for Ryder."

"I’m really eager to see how much she loves her daughter, because she doesn’t even understand it yet."

"It’s going to be a whole different type of love, and I know she’s going to be an amazing mother," he adds.

Floyd, for her part, yet to comment on Cory's new baby in public, but she may have reached out privately.

But we send our very best wishes to the couple!