Corey Gamble: Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner?!?!?

by at .

Following an emotional episode on which Kourtney Kardashian quit the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned on Thursday night with a focus on a different cast member.

And the end of a different sort of relationship.

Could this be it for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble?

Kris on the Phone

“Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the [Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel] with a redhead,” family friend Malika Haqq told Khloe after getting a phone call from a pal.

“They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor," Haqq added.

Khloe therefore figured she had no choice but to go to the hotel to confront Gamble.

“We’re going to bust his ass,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian Says What???

Determined to expose Jenner's long-time boyfriend, Haqq was totally stunned that it had come down to this.

“I think what’s shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I’m like, they’re in a great spot,” she said on air to Khloe. “I feel like your mom is so happy now.”

Jenner and Gamble started dating way back in fall of 2014 -- just one year after Kris and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than two decades of marriage.

Kris Jenner via a Confessional

“If this is true, I’ll obviously slice off Corey’s little ding-a-ling,” Khloe said in a confessional, adding of the infidelity possibility:

“And of course, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what’s happening sooner than later.”

Khloe, sadly, knows all about cheating, considering she was victimized by it on more than one occasion back when she dated Tristan Thompson.

When she and Haqq arrived at the hotel, they headed straight to Gamble’s room... catching him very much off-guard. And embarrassed.

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 3 Online

“We had a meeting down here we wanted to say hi,” Khloe lied as she tried to push past Gamble into the room.

“This ain’t the time,” replied Gamble, reluctantly letting them in. “Ya’ll don’t want to be filming.”

And why not?

Kardashian and Haqq learned the answer as soon as they saw a woman, in a wig and lingerie, on the bed inside the room.

Kris Jenner in a Wig

“It’s your mom,” said Haqq, laughing.

“What are you doing here?” Kris asked, apparently not having read the script that outlined this exact scenario prior to shooting the episode.

“What are you wearing?” Kardashian shot back in shock. “I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!”

She's desperately trying to get her bone on is the answer, of course.

Khloe Kardashian Confesses on E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET) on E!

And it's not in any way fake or phony and situations such as the one above are totally organic and not remotely planned out ahead of time by producers, okay???

For shame for thinking otherwise, you guys.

For. Shame.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 14 Shocking Secrets Revealed!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Photos

Kris Jenner in a Wig
Kris Jenner Cannot Stop Thinking About Boning
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Sit in Judgment
Kris Jenner Talks About Stages in Life
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Listen in Horror
Khloe Kardashian's Eyes Widen in Horror

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Videos

Kris Jenner Is Seriously Horny: I Can't Stop Thinking About Boning!
Kris Jenner Is Seriously Horny: I Can't Stop Thinking About Boning!
Khloe Kardashian: After Tristan, I'm NEVER Dating Again!
Khloe Kardashian: After Tristan, I'm NEVER Dating Again!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!
Kim Kardashian Cleans Bloody Wounds After Brawl with Kourtney: WATCH!