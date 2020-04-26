Clare Crawley is Already Throwing Shade at a Suitor (And Getting Shaded Right Back)

Due to a certain pandemic that has swept the nation, Clare Crawley may never actually be The Bachelorette.

Yes, the veteran ABC personality remains the choice of producers to take on this role.

However, production has been shut down due to the novel coronavirus -- and no one can predict if or when the series will resume filming.

Despite no air date for her season, though, Crawley is managing to remain in the news.

Most recently, not for a positive reason... according to a number of social media users at least.

On Saturday afternoon, Crawley took to Twitter and wrote the following:

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime."

As you can see abvoe, the 39-year-old later added:

"Respect the opportunity you've been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

(Cameo, for those unaware, is a service in which you can pay a celebrity money to record a message; Chris Harrison is one of the more expensive stars on the platform, costing a user $375.)

So... to whom was Crawley referring with these irritated Tweets?

Nearly everyone who responded to Crawley's shade have assumed she had her sights set on 28-year old Matt James.

The suitor was among the dozens of men selected weeks ago to compete next season for Crawley's heart. And he also happens to be close friends with Tyler Cameron.

James has given a number of interviews since landing this gig.

But he's mostly been doing so in order to promote NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, James recently spoke to E! News about this good cause, adding of Crawley and The Bachelorette.

"There's a very beautiful young lady in Sacramento right now who's quarantining and who is patiently waiting for production on a show to pick back up and I've been waiting as well," he told the outlet.

"I'm hoping after everything settles down and everyone is safe that I'll finally get to meet her. I'm looking forward to it."

Until then, James has actually been isolating with Cameron and other friends in Florida.

Following Clare's comments about James, many critics jumped all over her for dragging someone who is simply trying to help others.

Wrote one person:

"Clare... Clare... in this house we stan Matt James. He is doing interviews to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours which is [providing] tablets and meals for kids in underprivileged areas. And he said he is looking forward to meeting you so where's the problem."

Another social media user responded;

"Be careful Clare - you don't want to bite the hand that's literally feeding children in need.

"To have a season without Matt James would be tragic...he's the real deal."

And then fan came to James' defense with this take:

"I love Clare. However, I stan Matt James. What he has been doing with ABC Food Tours and being TC's friend has already put him in the spotlight BEFORE he was even picked to be on Clare's season.

"Not sure he needs any other "reason" besides genuine excitement."

Crawley has been a controversial choice for The Bachelorette; partly due to her age, but also because many viewers wanted Hannah Ann Sluss to be named this season's star.

There's also been speculation that ABC will replace some of Clare's contestants because many are just so young when compared to Crawley.

“I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said in a Instagram Q&A on March 17, seemingly open to this idea.

“So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

For the related record, meanwhile, James runs the ABC Food Tours charity organization alongside Cameron.

According to its website?

"Our goal is to implement an experiential learning platform for students in NYC living in undeserved communities that will educate, motivate, and inspire them to overcome life's obstacles.

"We believe that by surrounding students with restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, & immigrant business owners who have all overcome similar hardships they can begin to envision these realities for themselves."